Maryland Football: 5-star commit Zion Elee sets up six official visits
Maryland football scored big when five-star Edge rusher Zion Elee committed to the Terps in December, but the work isn’t done yet for Mike Locksley and his staff. The No. 4 overall prospect in the 2026 class might have pledged to Maryland, but his recruitment is far from over.
Elee recently announced plans to take six official visits, including stops at Maryland, Auburn, Ohio State, Penn State, Texas A&M, and South Carolina. While that’s not uncommon for top-tier recruits, it does mean Maryland will have to fight off some of the nation’s best programs to keep him locked in.
Back when he committed, Elee made it clear why he chose the Terrapins.
“I think Maryland is a great school,” Elee said. “What made me make the decision is the coaches. They’re really good people, and I really connected with them on an outside level.”
That relationship will be crucial as Maryland looks to solidify his commitment. Locksley and his staff have done a great job keeping top in-state talent home, and Elee is the latest star they’re hoping to keep in the DMV.
This isn’t just any prospect, either. Elee is an elite defensive force with a rare combination of size, speed, and power off the edge. He’s ranked as the No. 1 Edge in the 2026 class and the No. 2 player in Maryland, per the Composite. Losing him would be a tough blow for the Terps, but keeping him could be a game-changer.
Maryland already made waves on National Signing Day by landing four-star Edge rusher Zahir Mathis in the 2025 class. If Elee sticks with his commitment, he and Mathis could form one of the most dominant pass-rushing tandems in the Big Ten for years to come.
The next few months will be crucial. With powerhouse programs knocking at his door, Maryland has to make sure Elee stays home. The Terps won Round 1 by getting his commitment -- now they have to win the battle to keep him.
