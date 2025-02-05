BREAKING: Elite four-star EDGE commits to Maryland
The Maryland Terrapins made a huge addition to their 2025 recruiting class on Wednesday, as four-star EDGE Zahir Mathis announced his commitment to the Terps. The 6-6, 230 pound prospect - and former Ohio State commit - out of Philadelphia chose the Terrapins over Florida State
Mathis committed to Ohio State back on Jan. 10, 2024, but he ultimately decommitted back on Nov. 18. It seemed like Florida State was leading the race for Mathis early on, but it his recent visit to College Park clearly went well enough to seal the deal for the elite prospect.
According to composite rankings, Mathis is the No. 114 overall prospect and the No. 12 EDGE in the 2025 recruiting class. With the commitment of Mathis, Maryland's 2025 class is sure to make a big jump in the final team rankings.
Here's the scouting report on Mathis, courtesy of 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins
S"tand-up pass rusher that has a chance to emerge as a game-wrecker in the coming years if he can match his technique and effort up with his elite physical features. Weight has fluctuated throughout prep career, but body is more than likely to undergo a major transformation at some point down the line as his lean 6-foot-6 frame is believed to be equipped with 35-inch arms and a near 6-foot-10 wingspan. Frequently finds ways to use the additional length to his advantage as he rips and slides around the corner before trying to drag down quarterbacks. Can build some speed as plays progress, but must improve snap anticipation and find more urgency on a snap-to-snap basis. Has to also figure out how to utilize power, especially when tasked with holding the edge. Attacked primarily from a two-point stance as a senior, but also got some reps with his hand in the dirt. Might be able to eventually operate from more of an interior posting, but in-person evaluation at the Under Armour All-America Game suggests that his ceiling is likely highest as a wide 9 and a sub-package rusher. Projects as a potential impact player at the Power Four level that is destined for a developmental semester or two as he gets the body right and adjusts to the college game. Measurements will always be attractive to NFL evaluators and stock could climb if he keeps evolving as a player."
