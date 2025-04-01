Maryland transfer Ja'Kobi Gillespie predicted to land with SEC team

All terrapins

Maryland standout point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie is predicted to land with an SEC program.

After a stellar season with the Maryland Terrapins, Ja'Kobi Gillespie entered the transfer portal this week. Gillespie, who spent his first two years of college basketball at Belmont, recorded 14.7 points and 4.8 assists per game during the 2024-25 season. But with the departure of head coach Kevin Willard to Villanova, Gillespie decided to explore his options elsewhere.

On Tuesday, On3 logged a prediction for Gillespie to return home and sign with the Tennessee Volunteers. Gillespie, who's a native of Greeneville (TN), has one year of eligibility left.

It's certainly been a busy week for the Maryland basketball program. On Monday, five Terrapins entered their names into the transfer portal - including Gillespie, Rodney Rice, Tafara Gapare, Jayhlon Young, and DeShawn Harris-Smith.

On Tuesday, the University of Maryland announced Buzz Williams as the next head basketball coach. Williams brings 18 years of college coaching experience with him to College Park, having served as the head coach at Marquette (2008-14), Virginia Tech (2014-19), and Texas A&M (2019-25). He has a career record of 601-373, and led the Aggies to an NCAA Tournament appearance in each of the last three seasons.

