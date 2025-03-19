Maryland Basketball: Trio of Terrapins earn First-Team honors
Following a stellar 2024-25 regular season, a trio of Terrapins were named to the NABC All-District First Team on Tuesday. Junior point guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie, freshman center Derik Queen, and senior forward Julian Reese each received the honor.
Gillespie has served as a critical piece of Maryland's "Crab Five" this season, leading the Terrapins in three-pointers (80), assists (164), and steals (61). In fact, his 80 three-pointers are good for fifth-most for a single season in Maryland history. Gillespie is averaging 14.7 ppg which is good for No. 2 on the team just behind Derik Queen (16.3).
In his final season with Maryland, Reese is averaging 13.1 points and 9.0 rebounds per game. He's been one of the most consistent players for the Terps this season, accounting for 14 double-doubles so far. If Maryland is going to make a deep run in the tournament, Reese is going to play a massive role in making that happen.
Queen has put together an incredible freshman campaign, earning All-Big Ten First Team honors, as well as making the Big Ten All-Freshman team. Along with Reese, Queen has also accounted for 14 double-doubles this season, and his 16.3 points per game are good for the second-highest scoring average all-time among Maryland freshman.
The No. 4 seed Maryland Terrapins are set to kick off tournament play on Friday, March 21st against Grand Canyon University.
Here's how to watch:
- Who: No. 4 Maryland vs No. 13 Grand Canyon
- Where: Seattle, Washington
- Date: Friday, March 21
- Time: 4:35 pm ET
- TV: TBS
