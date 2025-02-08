Maryland Basketball: Where Terrapins rank in latest ESPN Bracketology
After a thrilling four-game winning streak, including victories over two Top 25 ranked teams, the Maryland Terrapins hit a rough patch on Thursday in Columbus against Ohio State. The game was a bitter disappointment, especially considering Maryland had built a 17-point lead in the first half. The Terps seemed on track to secure their fifth straight win, but things fell apart in the second half due to sloppy play, struggles at the free-throw line, and a dominant performance from Ohio State’s Bruce Thornton, who scored 31 points.
"We had three or four fouls at the end of the first half that were just bonehead mistakes," head coach Kevin Willard said after the loss. "We talked about how good of a free throw shooting team they are, especially their guards, and it just kind of gave them a chance to set up their defense and get a little bit more physical in the defensive end, which they weren't able to do early in the game. And it just gave them a little momentum going into the second half."
Despite the frustrating 73-70 loss, the Terrapins have plenty to be optimistic about as they remain solidly positioned in ESPN's latest Bracketology rankings. Maryland holds steady at No. 6, indicating that the team’s strong performance over the past several weeks has earned them a solid place in the NCAA tournament conversation. The loss to Ohio State is just a bump in the road, and Maryland’s overall resume still looks strong.
Looking ahead, the Terrapins will have a chance to bounce back this Sunday when they return home to the Xfinity Center for a clash with Rutgers. The matchup is an important opportunity for Maryland to regain momentum and continue their push toward a strong finish to the regular season. While Thursday's setback is tough, it doesn’t diminish the impressive play the team has shown this season, and the Terps will be eager to get back on track in front of their home crowd.
