Maryland basketball drops a gut-wrenching loss to Ohio State on the road
Maryland men's basketball entered Thursday on a four-game winning streak and the Terrapins were once again entering hostile territory. Ohio State was in need of a big-time win and beating the No. 18 Terrapins would be that quality win the Buckeyes were looking for.
But Maryland would start off hot. The Terps would start on a 15-2 run to begin the game and Maryland would control most of the first half. Kevin Willard's squad would go in at halftime up 41-32. Forward Julian Reese led the team in the first 20 minutes scoring 14 points and grabbing four rebounds. Rodney Rice was right behind him with 11.
But Ohio State would battle back. Although Maryland had an 11-point lead with just over seven minutes left in the game, the Buckeyes would go on an eight-point run to get back into the game. Ohio State would eventually take a one-point lead with just two minutes left in the game.
Center Derik Queen would hit a pair of free throws to regain the lead, but Ohio State's Bruce Thornton would hit an and-one to re-take the lead. Rodney Rice would go down and hit a contested shot to tie the game up, but it was Thornton's night. The Ohio State veteran would throw up a hail mary that would bank in from 3. With seven seconds left, Maryland was down three points and Ja'Kobe Gillespie would attempt a 3 that wouldn't go in.
Maryland dropped its sixth game of the year after losing 73-70 and the Terps moved to 17-6 (7-5), while Ohio State would get its signature win.
Here were the Maryland box score leaders:
Julian Reese: 24 points and 13 rebounds
Rodney Rice: 18 points
Derik Queen: 13 points and eight rebounds
Ja'Kobie Gillespie: six points, five rebounds, and four assists
Selton Miguel: seven points
Maryland will host Rutgers at home on Sunday in hopes of getting back into the win column.
