Maryland fans react to latest Kevin Willard news: 'Can we never hear from this guy again?'
For the third time this week, former Maryland head coach Kevin Willard is in the news as his final days in College Park are once again under the microscope.
It began on Monday when The Baltimore Sun published an in-depth article about Willard's tenure at Maryland, describing his frustration with the program and with former AD Damon Evans. Sources within the article indicated that Willard was unhappy early in his career with the Terrapins, and that his frustration with a lack of resources remained throughout his three seasons at Maryland. One source within the article also shared a popular belief among many that Willard had a 'handshake' deal with Villanova long before he officially accepted the position.
Later in the week, college basketball analyst Seth Davis published his own report, this time with direct quotes from Willard. Although he acknowledged that things got messy at the end. Willard said he loved his time in College Park and remained hopeful that he'd be the head coach for the foreseeable future. Unfortunately, the change at AD, along with the fact that an offer came from Villanova around the same time, left Willard with a tough decision that ultimately ended his time with the Terps.
But the story doesn't end there. On Thursday, Willard appeared once again in an article by Jeff Neiburg of the Philly Inquirer, this time pushing back hard on the suggestion that he had made a deal with Villanova while he was still the head coach at Maryland.
"Total bulls—, and whoever said that has no [expletive] idea what they're talking about. That can be my quote," Willard told the Philly Inquirer. "I was [fully] on board until Damon left."
With so many people looking to set the record straight about what went down in those final weeks, Maryland fans aren't interested. It's clear that Willard's reputation in College Park is beyond repair, at least as far as the fan base is concerned. And while some have acknowledged their frustration in response to the latest round of articles, others are completely over hearing about Kevin Willard's time at Maryland.
