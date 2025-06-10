Scott Van Pelt reveals his 'sleeper' for Maryland basketball next season
Maryland basketall had a fearsome three last season at the perimeter with guards Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, and Selton Miguel. Both Gillespie and Rice transferred away following Kevin Willard leaving for Villanova, while Miguel ran out of eligibility. It was up to new head coach Buzz Williams to get some elite guards from the portal in hopes of Maryland continuing its elite guard play.
Maryland alum and mega fan, Scott Van Pelt, is sure of Pharrel Payne being 'the guy' next year for Maryland, but he's not quite sure who the guard is going to be that really steps up. He is guessing it will be either Myles Rice or Isaiah Watts.
"I don't think we knew this time last year, right? [Rodney Rice] was a total wild card. He hadn't played because he'd been injured. [Selton] Miguel was transfer -- he'd been a transfer ... Kansas State and then to South Florida. So we didn't know if he was going to be that kind of guy, but he was. So I imagine that, you know, [Myles] Rice from Indiana or [Isaiah] Watts from Washington State. I mean, I think somebody's going to be able to score it. I just I don't know. That remains a giant question mark."
While Van Pelt isn't quite as confident in the guard play as he is the big men, there is another guard that he considers his 'sleeper'. That's former Northern Illinois and Kansas guard David Coit.
"Now, who's the guard going to be? I don't know ... And they got a guy [David Coit] from Kansas who is a big-time scorer when he was at Northern Illinois. Then he went to Kansas for a year, and his nickname is Diggy, D-I-G-G-Y, Diggy Coit. And apparently, Buzz said he thinks he's going to surprise people, because he can be a bulk scorer. So, I mean, if they're excited enough to mention it, then sure, I'm all ears. Let me see what old Diggy can do out there."
Coit played one season with Kansas, but started just five games. Primarily coming off the bench, he averaged five points per game. However, when he was with Northern Illinois, he was a scoring threat. He averaged over 20 points in his final year at NIU, and was an All-MAC member.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Maryland football voted as having one of the easiest Big Ten schedules in 2025
Cardi B joins Stefon Diggs at the University of Maryland for football camp
CBS Sports puts Maryland basketball inside the NCAA Tournament 'bubble' tier for 2025-26