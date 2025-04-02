Is Maryland the favorite to land Texas A&M transfer?

NEWS: Texas A&M big man Pharrel Payne has entered transfer portal with a “Do Not Contact” tag, his agency ADS Sports tells @On3sports.



The 6-9 junior averaged 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season. Began his career at Minnesota. https://t.co/Pnoy7BrTOI pic.twitter.com/k974mrlKDL