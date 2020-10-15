SI.com
AllTerrapins
HomeFootballBasketballRecruitingInside Black and GoldPodcasts
Search

Report: Maryland to Face George Mason in 2020-21 Season

AllTerrapins Staff

College basketball season has been given the clear light as they kick off their season on November 25 as teams are still awaiting their finalized schedules. As practice officially kicked off on November 14, Maryland likely has one game close to finalized for the 2020-21 season.

Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post was first to report that Maryland will take on George Mason on December 4.

"Maryland basketball plans to play George Mason at Xfinity Center Dec. 4, per source. Not completely finalized yet," Giambalvo wrote on Twitter. The schedule is expected to be reduced four games to allow a maximum 27-game schedule as the NCAA and programs navigate through coronavirus protocols and restrictions. Head coach Mark Turgeon is ready to put a frustrating offseason behind him as the team moves forward with life without Anthony Cowan and Jalen Smith.

“There’s been a lot of challenges, obviously. Number one is just not being around each other for long periods of time and communication, things like that is a challenge,” Turgeon told All Terrapins in an exclusive interview. “We try and do a great job of seeing guys every day or talking to them on the phone, Facetiming them and things like that. They’re back in school right now but the athletic department, as you know, has been shut down for two weeks so we haven’t been able to see them. That’s good for them for school, they get a chance to just lock in and concentrate on school and hopefully get off to a good start.”

Thanks for reading All Terrapins
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

Basketball

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Johnny Jordan Named Rimington Award Candidate

Senior center earns preseason honor.

AllTerrapins Staff

Maryland Draws Pair of Primetime Slots to Open 2020 Season

A pair of 7:30 PM kickoffs will start the 2020 Maryland football season

AhmedGhafir

DJ Moore Shines in Panthers Win

Third-year wide receiver recorded his first receiving touchdown of 2020 in Sunday's win

AllTerrapins Staff

Cortez Andrews Ready to Emerge in Year Two

Sophomore linebacker Cortez Andrews ready to take the next step in year two.

AhmedGhafir

Jeshaun Jones Ready for 2020 Return

It was a long road to recover for the redshirt sophomore wide receiver as Jeshaun Jones isn't taking anything for granted in 2020.

AhmedGhafir

Alabama quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa announces transfer to Maryland

Massive transfer for the Terps as Alabama QB Taulia Tagovailoa announces he is headed to Maryland.

AhmedGhafir

by

Bostonfan1967

Breaking down the impact of Taulia Tagovailoa to Maryland

Locksley works the transfer portal again to solidify a key position of need

AhmedGhafir

by

gtrotto

All Terrapins Radio Featuring Former Cornerback Will Likely

Former electric athlete Will Likely joins us as he recalls his favorite memories as a Terp.

AhmedGhafir

by

Sgg

Patience helping outside linebacker Patrick Hisatake navigate through recruitment

OLB coach Brawley Evans keeping Maryland in the mix for this west coast target.

AhmedGhafir

by

Coach_Ramon

Florida center Michael Myslinski embraces football culture, recruiting shutdown

Top Maryland target Michael Myslinski gives a glimpse into how he copes with no in-person visits during a stressful time in recruiting, while his father's football career helped shape his passion.

AhmedGhafir

by

Papi Chulo