Report: Maryland to Face George Mason in 2020-21 Season

College basketball season has been given the clear light as they kick off their season on November 25 as teams are still awaiting their finalized schedules. As practice officially kicked off on November 14, Maryland likely has one game close to finalized for the 2020-21 season.

Emily Giambalvo of the Washington Post was first to report that Maryland will take on George Mason on December 4.

"Maryland basketball plans to play George Mason at Xfinity Center Dec. 4, per source. Not completely finalized yet," Giambalvo wrote on Twitter. The schedule is expected to be reduced four games to allow a maximum 27-game schedule as the NCAA and programs navigate through coronavirus protocols and restrictions. Head coach Mark Turgeon is ready to put a frustrating offseason behind him as the team moves forward with life without Anthony Cowan and Jalen Smith.

“There’s been a lot of challenges, obviously. Number one is just not being around each other for long periods of time and communication, things like that is a challenge,” Turgeon told All Terrapins in an exclusive interview. “We try and do a great job of seeing guys every day or talking to them on the phone, Facetiming them and things like that. They’re back in school right now but the athletic department, as you know, has been shut down for two weeks so we haven’t been able to see them. That’s good for them for school, they get a chance to just lock in and concentrate on school and hopefully get off to a good start.”