Maryland Just Added One of the Most Prolific Scorers in High School Basketball History
When it comes to scoring, few high school players did it like Addi Mack. The Maryland freshman finished her career at Minnehaha Academy with over 4,500 points — second all-time in Minnesota girls’ basketball history.
But for Mack, those numbers were never the goal.
“My point of playing was never like, ‘Oh, I need to score this many points,’” she told Maryland Sports Radio. “Over time as I kept reaching like 2,000, 3,000, 4,000 points… it kind of just came to me.”
The 5’9” guard led the state in scoring as a senior, averaging 34.2 points per game across 30 contests. She racked up 1,026 total points that year alone, including multiple 40-point outings and a career-best 53 in a state tournament game.
A four-time Minnesota All-State selection and 2023 East Metro Player of the Year, Mack was also named to the Star Tribune Dream Team in 2024–25. Her dominance on the court earned her a No. 100 national ranking in ESPN’s HoopGurlz Top 100 and a four-star recruit designation.
Now, she brings that offensive pedigree to College Park, joining a Maryland team looking to reload in the backcourt.
“I think looking back, I can really appreciate and be more proud of what I did for basketball in Minnesota,” Mack reflected.
If her scoring past is any indication, the Terps may have landed one of the most prolific guards in the 2025 freshman class.
