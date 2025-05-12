Maryland listed as one of College Basketball's top NIL spenders

Here are the CBB programs that are *estimated* to have spent the most NIL money on incoming transfers this offseason so far.



Michigan 8.8 million

Kentucky 7.6m

Maryland 7.1m

Miami 7.1m

Iowa 6.6m

Virginia 6.2m

Washington 5.9m

Creighton 5.6m

Georgetown 5.5m

Xavier 5.5m



These are…