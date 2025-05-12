Maryland listed as one of College Basketball's top NIL spenders
It's no secret that former Maryland head coach Kevin Willard took issue with the lack of NIL support in College Park. But it would appear that those concerns may not be an issue following his departure.
In a list of some of the top NIL spenders in college basketball, the Maryland Terrapins came in at No. 3 in the nation. The estimated cost for Maryland's new-look roster? $7.1 million.
The Terps trail only Kentucky ($7.6 million) and Michigan ($8.8 million) when it comes to estimated NIL spending on the transfer portal.
- Michigan: $8.8 million
- Kentucky: $7.6 million
- Maryland: $7.1 million
- Miami: $7.1 million
- Iowa: $6.6 million
- Virginia: $6.2 million
- Washington: $5.9 million
- Creighton: $5.6 million
- Georgetown: $5.5 million
- Xavier: $5.5 million
So far, head coach Buzz Williams has landed eight highly coveted players from the transfer portal - and half of that group played for Williams at Texas A&M. There's obviously no specific details regarding each NIL deal for those eight transfers, but it's not hard to do the math an estimated $7.1 million on eight transfers.
