Maryland Football: Veteran WR enters final season with NFL aspirations

𝐈 𝐜𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐨𝐧.@octaviansmithjr on staying home, leaning on his support system, and playing for @CoachLocks



🗞️ https://t.co/5h3YdAXDI2 pic.twitter.com/mIFQR2W2Ns