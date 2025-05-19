Maryland makes it official, signs elite five-star guard Darius Adams
The Maryland Terrapins made a massive addition to the roster this offseason with the commitment of Darius Adams. The 6-5, 175 pound five-star out of La Porte (IN) was rated as the No. 3 overall prospect from the state of Indiana and the No. 6 combo guard in the nation according to 247Sports.
On Monday, the official Twitter/X account for the Maryland Men's Basketball program made it official.
Adams is the fourth-highest ranked recruit in Maryland program history behind only Diamond Stone, Derik Queen, and Jalen Smith.
For head coach Buzz Williams, landing a player like Adams was huge for the outlook of the program moving forward.
"We're thrilled to welcome Darius to the Maryland Basketball family," Williams said. "He's a highly skilled player who can impact winning from day one with his competitiveness, unselfishness, and feel for the game. Darius has developed through two of the nation's premier programs in La Lumiere and the PSA Cardinals, and he comes from an incredibly supportive and successful basketball family. His character and work ethic—fueled by great parents—will make him a tremendous addition to our program."
Adams averaged 16.7 ppg last year as a senior and part of the 11 Nike EYBL Scholastic, finishing the season as the second-leading scorer in the league. The year prior, Adams averaged 15.1 ppg in the same league and shot an impressive 40.5 percent from beyond the arc.
Described as a "skilled and smooth" guard, Adams is still viewed as a player who hasn't come close to reaching his full potential.
Here's just some of what 247Sports scouting analyst Adam Finkelstein had to say about Adams.
Adams is a skilled and smooth guard with good positional size at 6-foot-5 and an instinctive feel for the game. He’s a multi-dimensional scoring threat who can make threes and mid-range pull-ups in a variety of different ways.
Adams can also make reads with the ball, so he can come off screens and get to his mid-range game if that’s how the defense is playing him. Combine that with his reliability as a passer and he has the type of floor game that should fit into offensive structure nicely at the next level.
