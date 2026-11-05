Maryland Men's Basketball Preview Vs. Georgetown

The DMV will be treated to a fun matchup on Saturday night at Capital One Arena as the Maryland Terrapins men's basketball team squares off against the Georgetown Hoyas. This marks the second straight season the two programs will meet, with Georgetown stealing the last outing as visitors at Xfinity Center, 70-60.

Year two should be much better for head coach Buzz Williams and his revamped Terps squad, as they boast a top-10 class and have added more dynamic two-way players to the roster.

Maryland last played Georgetown in D.C. in the 2016-17 season, when Melo Trimble's timely late-game heroics led the Terps to a stunning, last-minute victory over the Hoyas.

Saturday's game is the second matchup of a four-game series that will be played between the two programs over the next couple of seasons.

Maryland entered the matchup as the winners of their season opener last Monday at home, beating Bucknell 96-67. The Terps won convincingly, with five players finishing in double figures: Andre Mills (22 points), Kaden House (14 points), Pharrel Payne (13 points), D.J. Wagner (10 points), and Tomislav Buljan (10 points).

Meanwhile, Georgetown took care of business, defeating Loyola Maryland 80-58 last Monday. New addition at guard Jaland Lowe led the way with an efficient 23 points, and returning 7-footer Vince Iwuchukwu added 21 points and nine rebounds.

Game Details:

When: Saturday, November 7th, 2026

Location: Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

How To Watch: Peacock / NBCSN

Listen: Maryland Sports Radio Network

Opponent: Georgetown

Head Coach: Ed Cooley | enters year four with the program compiling an overall record of 43-57 in his time with the Hoyas, in which he's only once led the program to a winning season, coming back in 2024-25, in which they finished 18-16 overall and made it to the College Basketball Crown.

Mar 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Georgetown Hoyas head coach Ed Cooley coaches against the Connecticut Huskies during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Overall Record Against Maryland:

Maryland currently leads the overall head-to-head matchups against Georgetown, 38-28. The Terps are 18-9 at home and 17-15 on the road.

Key Players:

G Jaland Lowe | Senior: The Kentucky transfer comes to D.C. looking for an opportunity to showcase his abilities in heavier minutes. Lowe is a crafty playmaking guard who can use both hands at the rim and has strong ball-handling that lets him create in space at all three levels.

C Vince Iwuchukwu | Senior: The anchor down in the middle for the Hoyas who crashes the glass, has a good inside presence around the rim, whether catching lobs or stepping out into the mid-range game.

G Kayvaun Mulready | Junior: Looks to build on a strong second half last year for Georgetown as a player who can space the floor and knock down shots from around the perimeter.

Keys To Victory:

1.) Rebound

2.) Get out in transition

3.) Shoot the ball efficiently from outside

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