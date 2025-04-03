Maryland reaches out to 7-foot transfer portal prospect

All terrapins

Head coach Buzz Williams and the Maryland Terrapins are facing the potential of needing to rebuild an entire roster, and the expectation is that they'll be extremely aggressive in the transfer portal.

Given all of the departures on the roster this off-season, there's no question that new head coach Buzz Williams has his work cut out for him. So far, key starters Ja'Kobi Gillespie and Rodney Rice entered the portal this week. Maryland is also losing starters Julian Reese and Selton Miguel, as both are out of eligibility. And although freshman standout Derik Queen has yet to announce his decision, the belief is that he's headed off to the NBA as a projected lottery pick.

Add in depth losses like Tafara Garpare, DeShawn Harris-Smith, and Jay Young, Buzz Williams is staring at the possibility of needing to rebuild an entire roster from scratch.

On Thursday, Dushawn London of 247Sports reported that the Terps have been in contact with Arizona State transfer Shawn Phillips Jr. As a junior, Phillips Jr. accounted for 5.4 points, 5.2 rebounds and 1.1 block per game. While those numbers don't necessarily jump off the page, Phillips Jr. did put together some solid performances for the Sun Devils, including an impressive 11 points, 14 rebounds, and 3 blocks in ASU's loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 Tournament.

Having a disruptive 7-footer is never a bad thing for any team, particularly when you're desperately trying to assemble a roster that can compete within a loaded Big Ten conference. It's clear that Maryland has some interest with Phillips Jr., and it's also clear that the Terps can't afford to waste any time in scooping up talent.

