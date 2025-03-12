Maryland's Rodney Rice responds to being left off All-Big Ten team
When the Big Ten honors were rolling out on Tuesday, it came as a massive shock that Rodney Rice's name didn't make an appearance. As one of the crucial pieces of Maryland's "Crab Five," Rice's absence from making the All-Big Ten team certainly raised some eyebrows.
The sophomore guard is averaging 13.7 points per game, has a season-high of 28 points, and has eclipsed the 20-point mark five times this season. Time and time again, Rice has come through in big moments when the Terrapins needed them most.
Speaking with the media on Wednesday, Rice addressed his exclusion from the All-Big Ten Team.
"It doesn't bother me," Rice said. But I thought it was really crazy. I'm definitely going into [the Big Ten tournament] with a chip on my shoulder."
Although Rice didn't make the cut, the four other starters of the "Crab Five" all took home Big Ten honors on Tuesday.
Derik Queen, Center
First Team All-Big Ten
Big Ten Freshman of the Year
All-Freshman Team
Derik Queen finished the 2024-25 regular season with the most double-doubles by a freshman in the country (13), he's averaging 15.7 points and 9.2 rebounds per game, and has ten games of 20 or more points.
Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Guard
All-Big Ten (Third Team)
Gillespie has hit 74 three-pointers this year, and he's averaging 14.9 points, 4.7 assists, and 1.9 steals per game.
Julian Reese, Forward
All-Big Ten (Honorable Mention)
Reese becomes just the 16th player in program history to earn all=conference honors three times in his career, and just the third player to do so since Maryland joined the Big Ten. He's averaging 13.2 poings and a team high 9.3 rebounds per game.
Selton Miguel, Guard
Big Ten Sportsmanship Award
Miguel is averaging 12 points per game, and he's achieved double-figures in scoring 23 times this season. He's shooting 42.7 percent from beyond the arc, which is good for No. 11 in the Big Ten.
