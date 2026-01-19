Maryland’s David Coit Writes History With Career Best Performance While Showing Humility

David "Diggy" Coit delivered a masterpiece on Sunday at Xfinity Center, scoring a career-high 43 points to power Maryland's 96-73 rout of Penn State and secure the Terps' first Big Ten win. The senior guard's performance tied the program record with nine 3-pointers.

Coit not only shattered venue scoring marks but also secured his name in college basketball history with his performance against Penn State.

David Coit’s First Half Barrage Sealed The Deal For The Terps

Coit stepped on the court with a set mind last night. He poured in 30 points before halftime, outscoring Penn State by himself (30-26), with a masterclass in efficiency. The outburst marked the most first-half points by any Division I player this season and the highest by a Big Ten performer in over five years.

Coit hit 6-of-8 from three in the opening frame, which brought positive momentum for his team. Maryland tallied 56 first-half points that his rhythm shooting and playmaking.

Coit's 43 points set a new Xfinity Center record, surpassing his own 41-point outburst earlier this year. His nine made threes tied Mike Jones' single-game program mark. Finishing 14-of-23 overall and 6-of-8 at the line, Coit became the first major college player this season with multiple 40-point games and just the second Terp ever in a single campaign, joining Gene Shue in 1952-53.

It was his third 30+ outing, second in a week (following 30 vs. USC), and first back-to-back 30-point games for a Terp since Nik Caner-Medley in 2006. Now third in the Big Ten with 52 threes, Coit's explosive performance is a good distraction from Maryland's season-long team struggle.

His brilliance against the Pann State provided the spark for Maryland's season highs in points (96), 3-pointers (18, program record), and shooting percentages.

Showing Humility Even In The Spotlight

Despite nearing Ernie Graham's 1978 program record of 44 points with over four minutes left, Coit prioritized team ball, passing up late shots for teammates. "I wasn’t chasing it," he said postgame. "I knew I could have... but it was smarter not to."

Diggy Coit had multiple chances today to break the all time Maryland scoring record and passed them up for teammates. Then celebrated their buckets. Ernie Graham’s record is safe.



Class act, Diggy. 🐢 pic.twitter.com/ZmHIJHPqYZ — Rudy Gersten (@DCBarno) January 18, 2026

Even off court, Coit won hearts as he gifted his game-worn shoes to a young fan celebrating a birthday. Head Coach Buzz Williams marveled at Coit's rare scoring ability, even at 5-foot-11. Williams praised his growth and humility, noting the performance was exactly what the Terps needed.

David Coit made this fan’s birthday 🥹



After scoring a season-high 43 points, he gifted his shoes to this fan 🙌 pic.twitter.com/xjntP9oJ5P — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) January 18, 2026

From JUCO standout at Atlantic Cape CC (NJCAA D-III scoring leader) to Northern Illinois breakout (20.8 ppg as sophomore), a dip at Kansas (5.1 ppg), and now Maryland resurgence, his 13.8 ppg average belies these breakout games.

In a season of inconsistency without Pharrel Payne, Coit's heater offers hope. His gravity elevates the offense, forcing defenses to adjust and creating opportunities for others like Elijah Saunders. As Maryland heads to No. 13 Illinois on Wednesday, Coit's emergence shows clear signs of a potential turning point.

