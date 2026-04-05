Maryland's Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu Entering Transfer Portal

On Friday, news broke that a second Maryland women's basketball player would enter their name into the transfer portal before the start of the 2026 college basketball season. This time, Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu will be moving on from College Park in search of a new program to join, On3's Talia Goodman stated.

NEWS: Maryland’s Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu plans to enter the transfer portal, she told @On3.



The 6-3 junior averaged 8 ppg, 6.4 rpg and 1 bpg this season.



TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6EPC pic.twitter.com/w29fvK73gr — Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 3, 2026

Ozzy-Momodu's announcement comes on the heels of her fellow teammate, Kyndal Walker, also announcing her plans to enter the transfer portal, citing the loss of two key players on the Terps roster.

Ozzy-Momodu began her collegiate career at Gulf Coast State, where, in the 2023-2024 season, she averaged 16.7 points and 11.6 rebounds, shooting an outstanding 73% from the floor in 23 games. She had a monster outing against Columbia State Community College, posting 28 points, 20 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, and 1 block, converting 13-of-14 shot attempts.

On February 22nd, 2024, Ozzy-Momodu announced her commitment to Maryland under the legendary head coach Brenda Frese, continuing her basketball career in Division I. However, Ozzy-Momdu would miss her entire first season with the Terps while recovering from a torn ACL she sustained on February. 7th against Chipola.

The redshirt junior would not get her first taste of action in College Park until the 2025-26 season.

Ozzy-Momodu spoke in a "get to know the players" episode on the Maryland athletics YouTube channel about what it was like to be around the team in 2024-25, despite being on the sidelines.

"It made me see things from a bench perspective, basically all the things that I missed, " Ozzy-Momdu explained. "The previous schools I played at, I was always on the court, so redshirting this year allowed me also to see how I can change the way I move on the court."

Ozzy Momodu further elaborated on how she improved "the speed" at which she moved on the court and, most importantly, "her communication" with her teammates.

In 2025-26, Ozzy-Momodu appeared in 31 contests and started in 21 of them, averaging 8 points on 57% shooting, 6.4 rebounds, one block, nearly one assist, and a steal. The absences of Kaylene Smikle, Bri McDaniel, and Lea Bartelme allowed Ozzy-Momodu to earn significant time on the court and carve out a role within the team.

The London native was a steady force who scored on the inside, was highly effective on the glass, and provided the Terps with an active defensive presence, playing aggressively.

Ozzy-Momodu logged four double-double performances on the season, including a career-high 18 points, 12 rebounds outing against Iowa on Jan. 22nd.

Despite her role decreasing towards the end of the season, due to the upward trend of play and development by Mir McLean, the 6"3" forward could always still be seen cheering/supporting her teammates and remaining engaged.

Frese and her staff have work to do in adding players within the portal and the incoming 2026 class to address the departures of significant contributors from this past season.