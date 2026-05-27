Maryland Makes Top 5 for In-State Safety James Branch

The Maryland Terrapins are continuing their push to secure elite local talent for their future defense. The coaching staff has officially made the latest cut for three-star recruit James Branch, with the standout listing Maryland in his top five schools. As a versatile and physical target, the in-state defensive back has been a major priority for the Terps as they look to protect their home turf. With his recruitment narrowing down, Maryland finds itself in a prime position to potentially lock down one of the region's most intriguing prospects and keep his explosive upside right at home in College Park.

Standing at a commanding 6-foot-3.5 and weighing 210 pounds, Branch possesses the elite, physically college-ready frame that makes him an immediate mismatch on the perimeter. Hailing from Baltimore powerhouse St. Frances Academy, the 2027 class standout is currently rated as a high three-star prospect by 247Sports, holding an 88 player rating while ranking as the number 68 wide receiver nationally and the number 13 overall player in the state of Maryland.

While his immense size, leaping ability, and physical edge allow him to dominate as a prototypical "X" receiver on offense, his extensive background and raw athleticism have also translated seamlessly onto the defensive side of the ball, giving him the unique versatility of a true blue-chip athlete.

Maryland's inclusion in Branch’s final group highlights the staff's ability to battle punch-for-punch with some of the nation's most distinct football brands. The Terrapins find themselves standing shoulder-to-shoulder with a heavy-hitting SEC power in Auburn, a prominent ACC regional contender in Virginia Tech, an elite academic and coastal powerhouse in Stanford, and a traditional South Florida force in Miami.

NEWS: Maryland has made the top five for Saint Frances Academy three-star safety James Branch 🐢 pic.twitter.com/EQYPh5VF02 — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) May 26, 2026

The summer official visit circuit is officially locked in, setting up a crucial four-week stretch that will heavily shape the star athlete's recruitment. The travel schedule kicks off on the West Coast on May 29 with a trip to see the Stanford Cardinal, followed by an immediate return to the Southeast on June 5 to visit the Auburn Tigers.

From there, the battle shifts heavily into regional territory, starting with a June 12 official visit to the Virginia Tech Hokies. Crucially, the stretch concludes right in his backyard on June 19, giving the hometown Maryland Terrapins the highly coveted final weekend visit of the month, a prime opportunity for the local staff to make the definitive last impression before the decision window opens. With a critical four-week stretch of summer official visits looming on the calendar, the coaching staff has a golden opportunity to lock down the local star.

By securing the June 19 slot, the Terps hold the highly coveted final weekend visit of the month. While heavy hitters like Auburn and regional rivals like Virginia Tech will pitch him early, Maryland gets the definitive last word. Locksley’s staff must use this weekend to clear up any lingering doubts, roll out the red carpet for his family, and make it incredibly difficult for Branch to leave the state after a weekend surrounded by home-field familiarity.

Branch is an incredibly physical athlete who is a force at wide receiver but possesses the ideal frame and instinctual range to be a dominant, modern hybrid defender. SEC powerhouses like Auburn will likely try to pigeonhole him into a singular lane. Maryland can win this battle by selling flexibility.

Minnesota Golden Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck and Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley shake hands after the game at Huntington Bank Stadium. | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

The staff needs to show Branch a personalized development plan that highlights how his unique size can be utilized to exploit mismatches, whether that means a hybrid role that lets him dictate the game or showcasing a clear pathway to early playing time on his preferred side of the ball. If Maryland can prove they have the most creative script for his physical skillset, they gain a massive edge.

Locksley has built his entire program on the "Stay Local" mantra, and the pipeline from Baltimore powerhouse St. Frances Academy to College Park is well-established. To close this deal, the Terps need to weaponize their current roster. During his June 19 visit, Branch should be paired up with former teammates and local DMV products who have successfully made the transition and found playing time in the Big Ten. Hearing firsthand accounts of how the program takes care of its own, and how playing in front of a hometown crowd elevates a player's local brand, carries far more weight than any graphic or coach's speech.

Branch has the physical tools to play anywhere in the country. If Maryland can successfully leverage its final official visit, lean into his local roots, and present a dynamic blueprint for his 6-foot-3 frame, they will keep one of the state's most explosive mismatch weapons right at home.

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