Maryland's top 2028 target Xavier Skipworth recaps recent visit to campus
In the world of college basketball recruiting, it is never too early to get a jump on a talented local prospect. Maryland’s new but veteran head coach, Buzz Williams, and his staff know that fact all too well, as they hosted 2028 shooting guard Xavier Skipworth out of the Bullis High School in Potomac, Maryland, for a visit on Friday.
Skipworth (6-foot-5) has already emerged as one of the top players in the DMV area, regardless of position or class. He is rated as the top freshman in Maryland, and ESPN has ranked him as the No. 14 freshman in the country. He holds offers from Georgetown, Marquette, Penn State, Purdue, and Syracuse and is expected to visit Georgetown soon. He was a standout in the 15U squad at the EYBL Peach Jam, where he averaged 15.6 points and 4.6 rebounds over eight games as Team Takeover advanced to the title game.
Skipworth, during his unofficial visit, had the privilege of witnessing a Maryland practice. During his unofficial visit, Skipworth engaged in a conversation with the coaches about his potential role as a rising prep sophomore, both on and off the ball.
"One thing that stood out was how much freedom they give their players offensively," Skipworth told InsideMDSports reporter Colby Giacubeno. "They see me playing multiple positions, on or off the ball. Defense is a big deal for them, and they love to switch 1-4—that's another way they see me fitting in."
Skipworth was also impressed by the energy and intensity that he saw from Williams during the practice session.
"Coach Buzz is very upbeat and full of energy. He was the loudest voice in the gym, really intense. It honestly made me feel comfortable seeing them in action. They really preach defense." Skipworth said.
The young guard’s experience did not end with the practice session. Skipworth also had the opportunity to observe a practice session to become familiar with college-level terminology and tendencies.
"It was a lot of terminology and little details you had to pay attention to. I was kind of lost sometimes," Skipworth said. "A lot of it had to do with defensive coverages and how different looks call for different terms."
Going back to the practice session, one player stood out to Skipworth as he watched, who is unsurprisingly a guard, senior David Coit, a transfer from Kansas.
"David Coit, the guard from Kansas, he was really good on both ends today. He was definitely cooking."
The initial 2028 rankings will be released soon, and Maryland on SI will keep you posted on Skipworth and all the prospects.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
Top 100 IMG Academy PG Trey Beamer will visit Maryland as Florida State turns up heat
Maryland HC Mike Locksley, players discuss "Weird Feeling" in locker room last season
Former Maryland WR DJ Moore Provides Insight From Bears Camp
Elite receiver targeted by Maryland and Michigan selected for 2026 Polynesian Bowl