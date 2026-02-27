Maryland Women's Basketball At. No. 8 Michigan Preview

No. 14 Maryland women's basketball is set to finish the 2025-26 regular season with an in-conference ranked matchup against the No. 8 Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center tomorrow afternoon. The Terps have the potential to finish with a better overall record in a win tomorrow, but would still trail in the conference record-wise.

Maryland has been on a heater as of late, winners of six-straight, including two victories against No. 15 Michigan State and No. 13 Ohio State. Junior guard Oluchi Okananwa has come off back-to-back 25+ point performances, shooting over 50% from the field in that span.

Meanwhile, the Wolverines bounced back with a two-point victory in an overtime thriller against Ohio State after trailing by as much as 14 points in the first quarter alone.

Let's dive into the Wolverines and the end of the season as tournament play is right around the corner....

How to Watch

Date: Saturday, February 28th, 2026

Where: Crisler Center at Ann Arbor, Michigan

Tipoff: 2:30 p.m.

TV: Fox

Radio: Maryland Sports Network

Michigan Key Team Stats

Record: 23-5 (14-3 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Kim Barnes Arico

Leading Scorer: Olivia Olson- 19.3 points per game (5th in the Big Ten)

Leading Rebounder: Olivia Olson- 6.1 rebounds per game (4.4 DRPG & 1.8 ORPG)

Leader in Assists: Mila Holloway- 4.5 assists per game

Team Points: 85.1 points per contest ( 7th nationally & 2nd in the Big Ten)

Team Field Goal % : 47.4% (14th nationally & 5th in the Big Ten)

Turnovers Forced: 22.1 per contest (15th nationally)

Team Assists: 17.5 per contest (20th nationally & 6th in the Big Ten)

Storylines Entering The Matchup

Michigan will be a challenging opponent for Maryland on the road. The Wolverines have been one of the most consistent teams not only in the conference but also in the nation. Four of their five losses have come at the hands of ranked opponents (UConn, UCLA, Vanderbilt, & Iowa), in which three of them were by three points.

The Wolverines have dropped only one home game this season, out of a total of 14. That loss at the hands of UCLA.

Maryland will need to be ready defensively to take on one of the top scoring offenses in the country, which may not shoot much or well from the three-point line. But find ways to attack the interior, score in the mid-range game, and draw fouls, garnering free-throw opportunities —21.3 attempts per contest (25th in the country).

Meanwhile, the Terps will look to use their balanced offensive attack from their starting five, which can score both in the interior and from the perimeter. Yarden Garzon is one of the top three-point shooters in the nation at 39% with 2.8 made per contest. Okananwa leads the Terps in the scoring department as mentioned before, senior Saylor Poffenbarger is their do-it-all utility player, and freshman Addi Mack is the spark plug that shares the back court with Okananwa.

Hopefully, Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu will be back for this contest, as she is the Swiss Army Knife for the Terps, active on the glass, guarding the opposing team's best players, and bringing a defense-first mentality on the court.

History vs. Michigan

The Terps will meet for the 18th time tomorrow afternoon and hold a 12-5 all-time advantage over the Wolverines. However, Michigan got the best of Maryland in their last meeting in a dominant 98-71 victory in the Big Ten Quarterfinals last year.

Final Verdict

Maryland has clinched a single-week bye in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament. It can still clinch a double-week bye by beating Michigan and having Ohio State and Minnesota lose on Sunday. There's still plenty of play left, and you want to keep the momentum you've built this month into tournament play.

