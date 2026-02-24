Maryland Women's Basketball vs. Northwestern Preview

The No. 14 Maryland women's basketball hit the floor at Xfinity Center tomorrow evening in their home season finale against the Northwestern Wildcats women's basketball.

The Terps (22-6, 10-6 Big Ten) are fresh off a convincing 99-66 win over Purdue on Senior Day this past Sunday. Maryland had six players finish in double figures, led by junior guard Oluchi Okananwa, who scored 26 points on an elite 11-of-16 shooting from the floor.

After hitting a rough patch in the middle of January, the Terps have reclaimed their dominant form from earlier in the season, winning their past five contests, including two coming against ranked opponents in No. 15 Michigan State and No. 13 Ohio State.

Switching over to the Wildcats (8-19, 2-14 Big Ten), they have lost the past nine contests and are searching for answers, hoping to play spoiler tomorrow evening.

On to the nitty-gritty details....

How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, February 25th, 2026

Where: Xfinity Center at College Park, Maryland

Tipoff: 6:30 p.m.

TV: Big Ten Plus

Radio: Maryland Sports Network

Northwestern Key Team Stats

Record: 8-19 (2-14 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Joe McKeown

Leading Scorer: Grace Sullivan- 21.6 points per game (ranks 11th in the country)

Leading Rebounder: Tayla Thomas- 7.5 rebounds per game

Leader in Assists: Caroline Lau- 8.4 assists per game (ranks second in the country)

Assist to Turnover Ratio: 1.14 (42nd nationally)

Team Assists: 17.6 assists (21st nationally & 6th in the Big Ten)

Blocks Per Contest: 3.9 blocks (65th nationally & 7th in the Big Ten)

Storylines Entering The Matchup

Maryland forward Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu has been labeled day-to-day with a leg injury when the latest injury reports were shared. If Ozzy-Momodu is unable to go, the Terps will need to work together to slow down Northwestern's top scorer in Sullivan.

Speaking of Sullivan, the Terps need to account for her ability to drive into the lane to draw contact, earning opportunities at the free-throw line or scoring downhill buckets. Sullivan is shooting nearly 54% from the floor on 17 attempts per night.

There are only two games left in the regular season for Maryland, and they must finish on the right note, as it will affect their seeding in the upcoming Big Ten Tournament. Currently placed in the sixth seed within the conference, the Terps only sit two games back of the fourth-seeded Ohio State Buckeyes, with whom they split the season series. Minnesota occupies the fifth seed, one game ahead of the Terps.

History vs. Northwestern

Maryland and Northwestern have met 16 times in program history; the Terps have dominated the all-time series, leading 15-1, and have been the winners of the past seven meetings.

Final Verdict

Win is the common answer when approaching any contest. But the Terps have to win the games they are heavily favored in and not underestimate a team that's looking to right the ship of a recent losing streak. Northwestern struggles on defense, limiting opponents' scoring, and offensively, they lack consistent outside shooting (30.6%).

