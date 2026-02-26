Maryland Women's Basketball Erases Northwestern From The Big Ten After 79-57 Win

Last night at Xfinity Center, the Maryland Terrapins beat Northwestern 79-57, not only extending their winning streak to six games but also technically eliminating the Wildcats from Big Ten Tournament contention.

Maryland (23-6, 11-6 Big Ten) never trailed and led wire to wire in what served as a statement victory during an undefeated February (almost). The win clinched a first-round bye in the conference tournament and pushed the Terrapins into a strong position for the postseason.

Terps Build Their Lead Early And Never Looked Back

The tone was set early. Oluchi Okananwa scored eight of Maryland’s first-quarter points, helping the hosts take a 20-14 lead. In the second quarter, the Terps seized control with a 15-4 run. Bench addition, Kyndal Walker added four points during the surge. Terps’ timely three-pointers and tight defense solidified the lead.

Maryland forced 10 turnovers before halftime and took a 44-31 advantage into the break. The second half followed the same script. Okananwa went coast-to-coast for key baskets, and the lead ballooned to 63-45 after three quarters. After this, Northwestern just could’t keep up with the Maryland onslaught.

The Terrapins committed a season-low six turnovers while forcing 21 from the visitors, converting those miscues into 24 points. They also dominated the glass, outrebounding Northwestern 43-35.

Highlights Of The Game

Okananwa finished with a game-high 25 points on 11-of-20 shooting, adding five rebounds and four steals. The junior has been the driving force behind Maryland’s resurgence, averaging 19.7 points per game in Big Ten play and reaching 20 or more points 12 times this season. With this performance, she surpassed 1,200 career points (now at 1,213).

Saylor Poffenbarger delivered a milestone night on the boards, posting 13 rebounds to become just the fifth player in program history to reach 1,000 for her career. Her work helped fuel second-chance opportunities and transition baskets.

Four Terrapins scored in double figures: Yarden Garzon (11 points), freshman Addi Mack (10), and Walker (10 off the bench). Breanna Williams stepped up in the frontcourt with nine points, providing valuable minutes while filling in for an injured teammate.

Head coach Brenda Frese praised the growth she has seen. “I like where we’re at. You want to be, in your last 10 games, playing your best basketball,” Frese said. “We are playing our best basketball.”

What’s Next?

With one regular-season game left, Maryland sits sixth in the Big Ten but remains in the mix for a double-bye depending on results this weekend.

The Terps have shown balance, defensive intensity, and timely scoring. As Frese noted, every Big Ten game has prepared them for what lies ahead.

Whether they host early NCAA games or face tougher road tests, one thing is certain: this Maryland team is peaking at the right time. For a program that knows how to make deep March runs, the timing could not be better.

• Next game: at Michigan

• Broadcast: FOX

• Venue: Crisler Center, Ann Arbor, Mich.

A Win could push the Terps toward a double-bye and potential NCAA first- and second-round hosting at Xfinity Center.