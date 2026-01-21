Maryland Women's Basketball Vs. No. 10 Iowa Preview

The Maryland Terrapins women's basketball team returns to homecourt tomorrow evening, when they welcome the No. 10 Iowa Hawkeyes to Xfinity Center for a Big Ten showdown.

The Hawkeyes (16-2, 7-0 Big Ten) are in the midst of a six-game winning streak entering tomorrow's matchup and have yet to lose a conference matchup this season. Meanwhile, the Terps (17-3, 5-3 Big Ten) dropped their last game to UCLA in a decisive contest and will look to bounce back at home.

Iowa has been nearly perfect this year, aside from losses to rival Iowa State and powerhouse UConn. It'll be a challenging matchup for Maryland against a highly talented Iowa team.

Let's dive in....

Game Details:

Record: 16-2 (7-0 Big Ten)

Head Coach: Jan Jensen

Leading Scorer: Ava Heiden- 16.1 points

Leading Rebounder:

Hannah Stuelke- 8.5 rebounds (5.9 DRPG & 2.6 ORPG)

Leader in Assists:

Chazadi

Wright- 3.8 assists

Team Points Per Game: 80.2 (23rd nationally)

Rebound Margin: 11.1 (12th nationally)

Team Three-Point %: 36.1 (24th nationally)

Team Field Goal %: 49.1 (8th nationally)

Maryland is a heavy favorite according to ESPN analytics, with a 64.6% chance of winning.

Players To Watch

Iowa Forward Hannah Stuelke

Stuelke is one of the more tenured players on the Iowa roster and also the team's leader. She's a dynamic 6'2" forward who plays with a physical style that allows her to take advantage of smaller players from within the paint, stay active on the glass, disrupt opposing players on the defensive end, and finish with her athletic abilities at the rim. Not only is she a threat in the interior, but she has also become a competent ball handler who knows how to find her teammates.

Maryland Guard Oluchi Okananwa

Okananwa is the Terps ' go-to player and leading scorer (17.3 PPG on 52.8 FG% & 32.7 3PT%). She has scored 20 or more points in eight contests this season, including a career-high 34 points in a win against Indiana earlier this month. They'll need her to be their playmaker and display her dynamic three-way ability on the offensive end.

History vs. Iowa

These two Big Ten programs have met 19 times, with Maryland leading all-time 12-7. The Terps won the most recent matchup, last season at Iowa, 74-66. However, the Hawkeyes took the most recent outing at College Park in the 2023 season, during the Caitlyn Clark era.

Final Take

Maryland will be motivated to get into the win column tomorrow evening. It'll be a tough matchup against an elite offense that can score the ball from inside and outside. The Terps have to improve their interior defense and repel the attempts down into the lanes. Offensively, everyone needs to eat: Addi Mack, Saylor Poffenbarger, Yarden Garzon, Isimenme Ozzy-Momodu, and more.

More from Maryland On SI