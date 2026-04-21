Michael McNair Joins Maryland Basketball As Final 2026-27 Roster Addition

Buzz Williams made one last addition to his 2026-27 season roster yesterday. Williams has gained the commitment from Boston University guard Michael McNair, who entered the transfer portal earlier this month on the 3rd.

McNair is now the 15th player on the roster, and this comes on the heels of guard Myles Rice entering the transfer portal just after one season in College Park. Coach Williams continues to not only reshape his roster but also his guard room, with McNair joining recent additions, including Arkansas transfer DJ Wagner and Tennessee transfer Bishop Boswell. Andre Mills, who broke out in the second half of last season, also returns, and incoming 2026 four-star prospect Kaden House is the other two guards.

Let's dive into what McNair brings to the table for Maryland....

Why McNair?

The 6-foot-5 combo guard provides a key aspect that the Maryland men's basketball team was missing all this past season: offensive scoring. McNair spent three seasons at Boston University, where his role increased every season. However, the 2025-26 season was the junior's best yet.

McNair played and started in 34 total games, with splits of....

16.9 points, 2.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.0 steals on 48% shooting from the field and an elite 44.4% from the three-point line.

McNair's 44.4% clip from three ranked fourth in the country last season, attempting seven threes per contest. That shooting ability is much needed for a team that only made threes at 31.7% (303rd nationally) and averaged 8.5 per contest.

But McNair's game is not limited to solely the three-point line; he can drive to the rack with his frame and size, but he can also create shots in the mid-range game off the ball and catch and shoot.

McNair was one of the best shooters in the NATION last season!



Are the Terps building a contender 🤔🤔 https://t.co/OWC6E5xCzW pic.twitter.com/ZURM5LPh9d — The Portal Report (@ThePortalReport) April 21, 2026

What Is Buzz Williams ' Logic Behind His Guard Room?

With the departure of graduate David Coit, who was one of the Terps' main shot-creating and three-point shooting spark plugs with multiple 30+ point outings, that void will need to be filled.

Williams has a common goal and pattern with his additions in his guard room. This new group of Terps guards all provide size, shooting, ball handling, and shot-creating ability. It will be exciting to see the roles McNair and the others form on the court next season as each player brings a unique ability to the room.

Terps fans should be excited to see McNair in action and his steady growth over the course of the season, joining a Power-Four school.

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