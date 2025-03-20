All terrapins

NCAA Tournament: First round schedule, TV channels

March Madness has officially arrived, as the first round of the NCAA Tournament will take place over the next two days.

March Madness has officially arrived, as the next two days feature 32 games that college basketball junkies will undoubtedly be tuned into. The first round NCAA tournament kicks off this afternoon with No. 9 Creighton taking on No. 8 Louisville, and will continue for the remainder of the day until the final matchup between No. 14 UNCW vs No. 3 Texas Tech.

Here's a look at the entire schedule for the first round of the tournament, including times and tv channels:

Thursday, March 20

9 Creighton vs 8 Louisville - 12:15 pm ET, CBS

13 High Point vs 4 Purdue - 12:40 pm ET, TruTV

14 Montana vs 3 Wisconsin - 1:30 pm ET, TNT

16 SIUE vs 1 Houston - 2:00 pm ET, TBS

16 Alabama State vs 1 Auburn - 2:50 pm ET, CBS

12 McNeese State vs 5 Clemson - 3:15, TruTV

11 VCU vs 6 BYU - 4:05 pm ET, TNT

9 Georgia vs 8 Gonzaga - 4:35 pm ET, TBS

15 Wofford vs 2 Tennessee - 6:50 pm ET, TNT

10 Arkansas vs 7 Kansas - 7:10 pm ET, CBS

13 Yale vs 4 Texas A&M - 7:25 pm ET, TBS

11 Drake vs 6 Missouri - 7:35 pm ET, TruTV

10 Utah State vs 7 UCLA - 9:25 pm ET, TNT

15 Omaha vs 2 St. John's - 9:45 pm ET, CBS

12 UC San Diego vs 5 Michigan - 10:00 pm ET, TBS

14 UNCW vs 3 Texas Tech - 10:10 pm ET, TruTV

Friday, March 21

9 Baylor vs 8 Mississippi State - 12:15 pm ET, CBS

15 Robert Morris vs 2 Alabama - 12:40 pm ET, TruTV

14 Lipscomb vs 3 Iowa State - 1:30 pm ET, TNT

12 Colorado State vs 5 Memphis - 2:00 pm ET, TBS

16 Mt St Mary's vs 1 Duke - 2:50 pm ET, CBS

10 Vanderbilt vs 7 St Mary's CA - 3:15 pm ET, TruTV

11 UNC vs 6 Ole Miss - 4:05 pm ET, TNT

13 Grand Canyon vs 4 Maryland - 4:35 pm ET, TBS

16 Norfolk State vs 1 Florida - 6:50 pm ET, TNT

14 Troy vs 3 Kentucky - 7:10 pm ET, CBS

10 New Mexico vs 7 Marquette - 7:25 pm ET, TBS

13 Akron vs 4 Arizona - 7:35 pm ET, TruTV

9 Oklahoma vs 8 UConn - 9:25 pm ET, TNT

11 Xavier vs 6 Illinois - 9:45 pm ET, CBS

15 Bryant vs 2 Michigan State - 10:00 pm ET, TBS

12 Liberty vs 5 Oregon - 10:10 pm ET, TruTV

