No. 10 Terps use huge fourth-quarter to beat Georgetown
Things were not all pretty for the No. 10 Maryland Terrapins (2-0) women's basketball team today against the Georgetown Hoyas (1-1). The Hoyas put the Terps against the ropes for the first three quarters of the game, thinking of an upset; however, a significant fourth-quarter response by the Terps allowed them to bounce back for an 85-66 victory.
Maryland jumped out to a quick 9-0 lead, slashing through the Hoyas' defense effectively. However, Georgetown head coach Darnell Haney adjusted the defense, switching to a full-court press to put pressure on the Maryland offense.
The changes resulted in nine Maryland turnovers alone in the first quarter, and Georgetown bouncing back to only trail 16-13 after the first.
In the second quarter, the Hoyas settled in behind guard Khadee Hession, who had 11 points in the quarter. She hit three 3-pointers, including one right before the half with about 16 seconds left. Hession's backcourt mate, Khia Miller, hit some key jumpers to help shoulder some of the offensive responsibility.
Maryland was unable to find the rhythm offensively. They had to start the game; they were even missing the good looks they had created.
The third quarter started the same as the second; Georgetown eventually gained its first double-digit lead, 55-45, at the 2:18 mark, after back-to-back three-pointers by Summer Davis and Miller. The Terps ended the quarter with a 6-2 run to cut it to 57-51 heading into the fourth.
But the fourth quarter would flip the game completely. Maryland's offense looked its best out of the whole game, outscoring Georgetown 34-9 en route to the 19-point victory.
Freshman Addi Mack spearheaded the tremendous response by the Terps, going on a 7-0 scoring run on her own, capped off by a and-one layup to help reclaim Maryland's first lead of 58-57 since the 3:37 mark in the second quarter.
Scott would draw a foul to hit a pair of free throws and quickly reclaim a one-point advantage. Maryland would score the following eight points, with two three-pointers by Oluchi Okananwa. This sent the Maryland faithful at Xfinity Center into a frenzy.
After a TV timeout, the Hoyas scored a layup to trail 65-61 with 5:49 left in the game. After Saylor Poffenbarger quickly responded with a three-pointer, it was all Maryland from that point on, which led Maryland on a 20-6 scoring run to end the game.
Key Stats
- Mack scored 23 points on 9-of-13 shooting and 4-4 from the free throw line, leading the way for Maryland.
- Three other Terps finished in double figures: Lea Bartelme (13 points), Okananwa (11 points), and Isimenme Ozzy-Momdu (10 points).
- Poffenbarger scored six points, grabbed 12 rebounds, five assists, and three steals.
- Yarden Garzon scored nine points, grabbed eight rebounds, had two assists, and two steals.
- Maryland outrebounded Georgetown 45-27
- The Terps scored 21 fast break points and 46 points in the paint
