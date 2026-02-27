Geno Auriemma Salutes 'Robust' Confetti That Accompanied 32nd Conference Title
UConn’s women’s basketball glory years can sometimes feel as if they had no beginning, but if you look in the record book you’ll find it. The Huskies’ first regular season conference title came in 1989, by 2 1/2 games over Villanova; the upstarts then lost to La Salle in the first round of the NCAA tournament.
Almost four decades later, an older version of UConn coach Geno Auriemma is still going strong. After the undefeated Huskies beat Georgetown 84–52 Thursday to wrap up the Big East regular season crown, Auriemma described the feeling of his 32nd conference title to reporters.
“They promised a robust confetti shower and I thought they delivered. It was very robust, to use their words,” Auriemma said via SNY.
The Hall of Fame coach’s mind-boggling accomplishments include 12 national titles, 24 Final Four appearances, 30 conference tournament titles, 32 conference regular season titles, three Olympic gold medals, and two world gold medals.
Still, after all these years, Auriemma seems to recognize the value of winning the first trophy on the way to bigger and better hardware.
"It doesn't matter how many conference championships you've won,” Auriemma said. “There's a lot of excitement for those kids who have never experienced this before. That's what makes it fun.”
Patrick Andres is a staff writer on the Breaking and Trending News team at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in December 2022, having worked for The Blade, Athlon Sports, Fear the Sword and Diamond Digest. Andres has covered everything from zero-attendance Big Ten basketball to a seven-overtime college football game. He is a graduate of Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism with a double major in history .