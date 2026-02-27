Geno Auriemma Salutes 'Robust' Confetti That Accompanied 32nd Conference Title

UConn’s women’s basketball glory years can sometimes feel as if they had no beginning, but if you look in the record book you’ll find it. The Huskies’ first regular season conference title came in 1989, by 2 1/2 games over Villanova; the upstarts then lost to La Salle in the first round of the NCAA tournament.

Almost four decades later, an older version of UConn coach Geno Auriemma is still going strong. After the undefeated Huskies beat Georgetown 84–52 Thursday to wrap up the Big East regular season crown, Auriemma described the feeling of his 32nd conference title to reporters.

“They promised a robust confetti shower and I thought they delivered. It was very robust, to use their words,” Auriemma said via SNY.

Geno Auriemma talked about the "robust" confetti after UConn celebrated their Big East title tonight



"It doesn't matter how many conference championships you've won. There's a lot of excitement for those kids who have never experienced this before. That's what makes it fun" pic.twitter.com/LaVgyTMfRi — UConn Women’s Basketball Videos (@SNYUConn) February 27, 2026

The Hall of Fame coach’s mind-boggling accomplishments include 12 national titles, 24 Final Four appearances, 30 conference tournament titles, 32 conference regular season titles, three Olympic gold medals, and two world gold medals.

Still, after all these years, Auriemma seems to recognize the value of winning the first trophy on the way to bigger and better hardware.

"It doesn't matter how many conference championships you've won,” Auriemma said. “There's a lot of excitement for those kids who have never experienced this before. That's what makes it fun.”

