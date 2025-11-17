No. 9 Maryland Women's Basketball Rolls Past Princeton, Remaining Undefeated
No. 9 Maryland defeated the Princeton Tigers 84-68 on Sunday afternoon at Xfinity Center. The Terps improve to 5-0 on the season, marking the 10th time they've accomplished that feat under Head Coach Brenda Frese.
Meanwhile the Tigers drop their first game of the 2025 season, falling to 2-1.
Oluchi Okananwa led the Terps' scores with 20 points on an efficient 9-of-13 shooting from the field, to go along with four assists, four rebounds, and one steal. She has finished in double figures in scoring in her first five games as a Terp,
Freshman guard Addi Mack made her first career start, filling in for the injured Lea Bartelme, who was announced earlier as having sustained a torn ACL in the win against Towson on Thursday and will miss the remainder of the 2025 season. The injury, which is a tough blow to Bartelme and the Terps, has opened up an extended opportunity for Mack, who's already had a great start to her Terrapin career.
Today, Mack scored 15 points, shooting 6-of-10 from the field, making both of her free throw attempts, while also grabbing six rebounds, with four assists, and two steals.
Frese put it simply on Mack's first start, "Addi was ready."
Mack said this about making her first career start:
“I think we came out of the gates really hard; games are games of runs. We did a good job of coming together. “We played really hard, we just kept attacking, I’m excited to build off this game.”
Saylor Poffenbarger was the second-highest Terps' scorer with 19 points, knocking down four three-pointers with six rebounds and three steals.
Kaylene Smikle added 13 off the bench in her second game back from injury. Funny enough, she only attempted three shots, making one, but finished a perfect 11-of-11 from the free-throw line. She hit eight of her 11 free throws in the third quarter alone.
After the Tigers outscored the Terps 20-8 in the second quarter, they only trailed 34-30 entering the third. However, Maryland responded in the third with a key 12-0 run before the first TV timeout at the 4:29 mark, which helped them not look back the rest of the game.
Key Terps Stats
- Maryland shot a 40-40-90 split as a team in Sunday's victory.
- The Terrapins outrebounded the Tigers 39-28.
- The Terps had 21 fast break points and 38 points in the paint.
- Maryland has scored at least 80 points in all five games of the season.
- In the overall head-to-head series, Maryland now moves to 4-0, with all wins coming under Coach Frese.
More from Rutgers on SI
Stay up to date on the Scarlet Knights by bookmarking Rutgers On SI.