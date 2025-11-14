No. 9 Terps remain undefeated, beating Towson 88-70
The No. 9 Maryland Terrapins women's basketball team stays hot to open their 2025 season, beating Towson 88-70 at Xfinity Center last night, improving to 4-0 on the young season.
This marks the third time in the past five years that the Terps began the season 4-0. Towson falls to 2-2 on the year.
Freshman guard Addi Mack led all Terps' scorers with 15 points on 7-of-13 shooting from the field. She added three rebounds, six assists, and three steals in 30 minutes of playing time. Mack continues to impress in her Terrapin career, becoming a reliable piece on the team that head coach Brenda Freese can count on for steady production on the floor.
Maryland had four other double-digit scorers: Kayleene Smikle (13 points), Breanna Williams (10 points), Yarden Garzon (10 points), and Oluchi Okananwa (10 points).
Smikle made her season debut since last playing in the Sweet Sixteen against South Carolina last year. Holiday Woodard, of the Diamonback, was able to listen in on what coach Frese said about Smikle after the game. She had dealt with some "nagging injuries" described by coach Frese, which caused her to miss the first three games of the season. Frese continued, stating, “You can see what she brings to the table in such a short amount of time with limited reps. Only [Smikle] could come out and do what she did tonight.”
Okananwa has now scored double-digit points in all four of the Terps' games so far, kicking off her Maryland career as a reliable scoring contributor.
Maryland never trailed at any point in the game. The Terrapins used a 28-10 second quarter to pull away entirely from the Tigers. They outscored the Tigers 14-2 in the final three minutes of the quarter to lead 51-23 at halftime, after Mack hit a layup at the buzzer.
Towson had two players finish with 20 points: India Johnston (23 points, 9-of-15 fg shooting) and Thalia Shepard (20 points, 8-of-10 fg shooting).
Terps Key Team Stats
- Maryland shot 48% from the field and 47% from the three-point line.
- The Terps went 15-of-20 from the free throw line, while holding the Tigers to only nine attempts all night.
- Maryland outrebounded Towson 52-24, with 21 being offensive rebounds.
- Maryland had 11 steals and seven blocks.
- Towson didn't take its first free-throw attempt until the 3:40 mark in the third quarter
Injuries
Freshman guard Lea Bartelme was injured at the beginning of the second quarter. She was helped off the court, favoring her left ankle and unable to put any weight on it. Hopefully, it is nothing serious for her and she will not have an extended period of absence.
