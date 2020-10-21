SI.com
Maryland Reaches Out to Grad Transfer

Maryland is preparing for the 2020-21 season set to kick off next month but head coach Mark Turgeon is already among a long list of coaches reaching out to reinforcements for the 2021-22 season.

Yale power forward Paul Atkinson entered the transfer portal on Monday after the Ivy League co-Player of the Year eyes the next step in his playing career. "My four years here at Yale have been nothing short of amazing. The coaching staff has taught me so much and helped me mature to the basketball player I am today. I especially want to thank Coach Jones who has been nothing but supportive of me in all my decisions. I also want to thank my family and loved ones for supporting me in my decision making. With that, I will be graduating from Yale this upcoming spring and entering the transfer portal with a year of eligibility remaining."

Jeff Borzello of ESPN reported on Tuesday that Maryland has already reached out to the 6-foot-10 forward. "Yale graduate transfer Paul Atkinson told ESPN he's already heard from Duke, Arkansas, Miami, Florida, USC, Stanford, Notre Dame, Gonzaga, Maryland, Texas, Ohio State, OK State, Wake Forest, Cincinnati and Georgia. Co-Player of the Year in the Ivy last season. 17.6 PPG, 7.3 RPG," Borzello wrote on Twitter.

Maryland has only a pair of returning big men for the 2021 season in forward Donta Scott and center Chol Marial and Atkinson could help fill the scoring void as Maryland will be tasked with replacing Darryl Morsell and potentially Aaron Wiggins.

Maryland has not yet released an official schedule for the 2020-21 season.

