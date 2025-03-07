Predicting final score between No. 13 Maryland and Northwestern
The Maryland Terrapins will take the floor at the Xfinity Center for the last time this season, taking on Northwestern in the final game of the regular season on Saturday. The Terps are looking for their seventh win in the last eight games, including a massive road win against No. 17 Michigan on Wednesday.
Maryland enters the matchup against Northwestern at 23-7 on the year, and one of those seven losses came against the Wildcats in Evanston back on January 16th (76-74 OT). But this is a far different Maryland team from the one that Northwestern defeated in January, and the Terps now look like a team that is fully capable of competing for a national championship.
The Terrapins' starting five has firmly established itself as one of the best starting units in all of college basketball, and there doesn't appear to be any weakness among that group. The big man duo of Derik Queen and Julian Reese continues to make a big impact on both ends of the floor, and Maryland's guard trio of Ja'Kobi Gillespie, Rodney Rice, and Selton Miguel are all capable of putting up over 20-points on any given night.
Although the Wildcats (16-14) have struggled at points throughout the season, they feature a handful of players who can present problems. The primary issue is junior forward Nick Martinelli, a guy who leads Northwestern with 19.9 points and 6.1 rebounds per game. Maryland fans may remember Martinelli as the guy who hit the game-winner in overtime against Maryland back in January.
But even with some of the problems that Northwestern can present, the Terrapins are just playing basketball on an entirely different level at this point in the year. They'll arrive for that final game at the Xfinity Center fully prepared to send their seniors out on a high note, and it wouldn't be all that surprising to see the Terps finish with another convincing win.
Final Score: Maryland 78, Northwestern 61
