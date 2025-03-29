All terrapins

At this point, a return to Maryland seems impossible for Kevin Willard

Ending the season this way has left an incredibly sour taste in the mouths of Maryland fans everywhere, so much so that the overwhelming response is that they don't want Kevin Willard back.

Chris Breiler

It's amazing what three weeks can do. Heading into the NCAA Tournament, the conversation surrounding the Maryland basketball program was centered around the "Crab Five" and head coach Kevin Willard's incredible job of getting things back on track in College Park. That seems like forever ago at this point.

Following Maryland's brutal Sweet Sixteen loss to 1-seed Florida on Thursday, the conversation surrounding the Maryland basketball program is now centered around missed opportunities and a head coach who squandered a shot at one of the most successful seasons in program history. Adding insult to injury, that head coach is believed to be headed to Villanova - a decision that many believe was already made before the Terps even entered tournament play.

Ending the season this way has left an incredibly sour taste in the mouths of Maryland fans everywhere, so much so that the overwhelming response is that they don't want Kevin Willard back. And while fans wait to see if Willard actually takes the Villanova job, many have already decided that a return to College Park just isn't possible.

For evidence, look no further than some of the dialog below:

Chris Breiler
