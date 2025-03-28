Social media reacts to Maryland basketball getting eliminated against Florida in Sweet 16
No. 1 seed Florida shot nearly 50% from the field and 40% from 3 in the first half. The Gators also out-rebounded Maryland basketball, 21-10. But Florida's 13 turnovers in the first half kept the game much closer than what it could've been. Between the two teams, there were 20 turnovers in the first 20 minutes which were the most of any NCAA Tournament game this year in the first half.
Walter Clayton Jr. and Will Richard each had 12 points for Florida, but between the Gators' turnovers and Terrapins' guard Ja'Kobi Gillespie scoring 15 points -- kept the Terps alive. Maryland got 10 points from Derik Queen along with eight from Julian Reese in the first 20 minutes. The Terps went into halftime trailing, 40-38.
While Maryland stood tall against Florida in the first half, the second half belonged to the Gatos. Gillespie found himself in foul trouble fairly early in the second half, and Maryland's depth proved to be too big. Florida continued to rebound at an elite rate. and the Gators weren't turning the ball over at a high pace. The Florida guards and bigs dominated the game, and Maryland fell to Florida in the Sweet 16, 87-71.
With the Terrapins' season over, all eyes will turn to head coach, Kevin Willard, to see what he decides to do.
Here's what social media thought of Maryland's performance against Florida.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -
More Maryland News
- 'Fire him immediately': Maryland fans turn on Kevin Willard ahead of Terrapins' Sweet Sixteen matchup