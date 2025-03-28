All terrapins

'He said he was staying': Maryland's Rodney Rice says Kevin Willard has been transparent with team

While the outside world continues to speculate, Maryland players say that Kevin Willard has been transparent about his intentions.

Chris Breiler

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
In this story:

While the outside world continues to speculate over Kevin Willard's future at Maryland, the players say that their head coach has been transparent about his intentions. Following the Sweet Sixteen loss to 1-seed Florida on Thursday night, Rodney Rice said that the questions surrounding Willard weren't a distraction for the team. While he admits that he sees some of the dialog taking place on Twitter, Rice said Willard made his intentions clear.

"He's been transparent with us," Rice said. "That's all I can say, he's been transparent with us. We know what he's thinking, I guess. I mean, he said he was staying. He's fighting for some changes, and that's that."

When asked if all of the speculation was a distraction to the team, Rice didn't seem to think so.

"Nah, it's not a distraction," Rice said. "We're just playing ball at the end of the day. I see everything on Twitter, all that stuff. But it doesn't distract me, I just play."

Given how fan support for Willard has dropped considerably over the last week, it's hard to imagine how he could possibly return to Maryland at this point. Some of those folks were openly calling for Willard to be fired prior to Maryland's Sweet Sixteen matchup against Florida, and even more are now in the camp of not wanting him to return.

But if Willard's demands ultimately bring positive change to the Maryland basketball program, it feels like the uncertainty of the last two weeks will be worth it. The expectation in College Park is for the basketball team to compete for championships. And with Willard fighting for the resources necessary to do that, we could see another wild twist in this story before it's all said and done - one that could ends with Willard staying at Maryland.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball