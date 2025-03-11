Simulation predicts Maryland losing to old ACC rival in NCAA Tournament
Although the Terrapins are focused on competing in the Big Ten Tournament this week, fans and analysts are already looking ahead to the NCAA Tournament. And for Maryland, at least one simulation is predicting that the Terrapins make it to the Sweet 16. Not only that, but the simulation is also predicting that the Terps will square off in that Sweet 16 matchup against an old ACC rival - the Duke Blue Devils.
While a trip to the Sweet 16 and a matchup with Duke would be an incredible thing for Maryland fans to experience, the simulation has the Blue Devils coming out on top and advancing to the Elite Eight.
If Maryland and Duke do ultimately square off in the NCAA Tournament, it would be the first time since 2014 that the two rivals have clashed on the court. The Blue Devils won the last matchup back on February 15, 2014, by a score of 69-67.
