All terrapins

Simulation predicts Maryland losing to old ACC rival in NCAA Tournament

A simulation is predicting that the Maryland Terrapins will advance to the Sweet 16, but lose to an old ACC rival.

Chris Breiler

Bob Donnan-Imagn Images
In this story:

Although the Terrapins are focused on competing in the Big Ten Tournament this week, fans and analysts are already looking ahead to the NCAA Tournament. And for Maryland, at least one simulation is predicting that the Terrapins make it to the Sweet 16. Not only that, but the simulation is also predicting that the Terps will square off in that Sweet 16 matchup against an old ACC rival - the Duke Blue Devils.

While a trip to the Sweet 16 and a matchup with Duke would be an incredible thing for Maryland fans to experience, the simulation has the Blue Devils coming out on top and advancing to the Elite Eight.

If Maryland and Duke do ultimately square off in the NCAA Tournament, it would be the first time since 2014 that the two rivals have clashed on the court. The Blue Devils won the last matchup back on February 15, 2014, by a score of 69-67.

- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -

More Maryland News

Make sure to follow us on Facebook by clicking HERE

You can also follow our X(Twitter) account by clicking HERE

Published
Chris Breiler
CHRIS BREILER

Christopher Breiler launched Winged Helmet Media and began covering the Michigan Football program in an unofficial capacity in 2017. He then joined Wolverine Digest as part of the FanNation network in 2021 as a contributing writer, where he served as both a writer and a photographer on game days. In 2024, he took over as the Managing Editor for Michigan Wolverines On SI. In January of 2025, he took over as Publisher for Maryland On SI. His love for Michigan Football brought him into the industry, and his passion for being a content creator has led to some amazing experiences along the way.

Home/Basketball