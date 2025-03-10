Maryland will face one of these 3 opponents in first Big Ten Tournament game
With a double-bye in the 2025 Big Ten Tournament, the Maryland Terrapins will need to wait until Friday (March 14th) before they take the court in Indy. But before then, Maryland fans will have plenty of reasons to tune in to the tournament, as the Terps will take on one of three potential opponents in their first game.
Here's a closer look at Maryland's three potential opponents to open tournament play:
7-seed Illinois
The Terrapins and Fighting Illini have met once during the 2024-25 season, with Maryland taking a convincing 90-71 road win.
Illinois is led by freshman guard Kasparas Jakucionis, who averages 15.2 ppg. In addition to Jakucionis, all five of the Fighting Illini starters average double-figures - including center Tomislav Ivisic (12.6 ppg), forward Will Riley (12.2 ppg), guard Kylan Boswell (11.4 ppg), and guard Tre White (10.4 ppg).
10-seed Ohio State
The Terrapins and Buckeyes have squared off twice during the 2024-25 season. The Terps won the first meeting back on December 4th at the Xfinity Center by a score of 83-59, while Ohio State won the second meeting in Columbus by a score of 73-70.
The Buckeyes are led by junior guard Bruce Thornton, who averages 17.5 ppg. He's joined by forward Devin Royal (13.6 ppg), guard Micah Parrish (13.2 ppg), John Mobley Jr. (13.2 ppg), and guard Meechie Johnson Jr. (9.1 ppg).
15-seed Iowa
Maryland and Iowa have met once during the 2024-25 season, and it was the Terrapins who put together a convincing 101-75 victory at home.
Iowa is led by Payton Sandfort, who averages 16.3 ppg. He's joined by guard Josh Dix (14.1 ppg), guard Drew Thelwell (9.6 ppg), guard Brock Harding (8.8 ppg), and forward Pryce Sandfort (8.7 ppg).
