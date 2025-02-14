Social media reacts to No. 25 Maryland's gutsy road win over Nebraska
For much of the season, there was a sense that Maryland was a vulnerable team away from the Xfinity Center and that head coach Kevin Willard couldn't get it done on the road. That narrative has officially evaporated. Walking into hostile territory in Lincoln on Thursday night, the Terrapins asserted their dominance over the Cornhuskers early. Maryland went on an early 9-0 run and jumped out to an eight point lead, doing much of their damage in the paint. And while the Terrapins were certainly in a rhythm offensively, Nebraska kept finding ways to claw back into the game.
That back-and-forth pace continued well into the second half, with the Cornhuskers once again making a late run to cut the lead to just two points with a minute left. But the Terps continued their strong play offensively, ending the game on a 6-0 run and securing another road victory. All five of Maryland's starters finished the evening in double-figures, and true freshman center Derik Queen led the way with 24 points and 11 rebounds. The Terrapins shot 58.5 percent from the floor, 46.7 percent from three point range, and scored 42 of their 83 points in the paint.
Following the impressive road win, Maryland received plenty of praise on social media.
Maryland, now 19-6 overall and 9-5 in conference play, has won six of its last seven games and three of its last four on the road. It seems like the Terps are starting to peak at the right time, and with tough road matchups against No. 11 Michigan State, Penn State, and Michigan still on the horizon, they'll need to continue their stellar play moving forward.
Next up, Maryland returns home to the Xfinity Center for a matchup against Iowa. That game is set for Sunday, February 16th at 5:00 pm ET on FS1.
- Enjoy more Maryland coverage on Maryland Terrapins On SI -