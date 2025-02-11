CBS Sports calls Maryland football a 'top closer'
Maryland football might’ve finished 4-8, but Mike Locksley still pulled off a top-25 recruiting class, landing at No. 25 in the 2025 cycle. The headliner? Four-star quarterback Malik Washington, the No. 54 overall prospect in the country.
With Billy Edwards Jr., MJ Morris, and Cameron Edge all gone, the Terps needed a new leader under center. Washington might just be that guy. The 6-foot-3 signal-caller brings a big arm and plenty of upside to College Park, giving Locksley a major piece to build around.
But the fireworks weren’t done. On National Signing Day, Maryland shocked the recruiting world by landing four-star Edge rusher Zahir Mathis who was once committed to Ohio State. The 6-foot-6 pass rusher, ranked No. 166 nationally, chose the Terps over Florida State, UCLA, Michigan, and the Buckeyes. It was a massive late-cycle win for Locksley, adding a defensive weapon with game-wrecking potential.
CBS Sports took notice, calling Maryland one of the biggest closers of the cycle.
"It always feels like Maryland is involved in some signing day drama one way or another, and one of the two uncommitted Top247 prospects signed with the Terps when Edge Zahir Mathis put pen to paper," CBS Sports wrote. "The Terps had to battle, among others, Ohio State and Florida State for the 6-foot-6 edge rusher with an impressive frame and game-wrecking ability."
Locksley and his staff have made it clear -- they’re going to recruit with the big boys. Even after a disappointing season, Maryland is stacking talent. With Washington leading the future and Mathis ready to disrupt offenses, the Terps just might have something cooking.
