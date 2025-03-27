'Fire him immediately': Maryland fans turn on Kevin Willard ahead of Terrapins' Sweet Sixteen matchup
With the Maryland Terrapins preparing for their Sweet Sixteen matchup against 1-seed Florida tonight, many within the fanbase have turned on head coach Kevin Willard. Over the last two weeks, Willard has become a lightning rod of controversy due to his refusal to shut down rumors surrounding his future. And while Willard has indicated he'd like to remain in College Park, he's also stopped far short of shutting the door on rumors about the Villanova head coaching vacancy.
Over the last 24 hours, the Villanova rumors have only intensified. With all other major vacancies now filled, that coaching vacancy at Villanova remains open, suggesting that whoever they're targeting is likely still coaching in the NCAA tournament.
It's a stunning turn of events for a Maryland squad that is still in the midst of a tournament run.
When it comes to the Maryland fanbase, the emotions range from frustration to outright anger toward Willard for the way he's handled this entire situation. Although many fans seemed to appreciate his transparency early on, it now feels like Willard's decision to air his grievances publicly was a bad move that only intensified an already big distraction. Just hours before the tip-off between Maryland and Florida, the biggest story surrounding this Terrapin squad is now Kevin Willard... and fans aren't happy about it.
