Takeaways From Maryland Men's Basketball Win Over Georgia Tech In Exhibition Opener

College Park faithful rejoice: despite the disappointment of the football season so far, both the men's and women's basketball teams are ramping up for their upcoming season, which begins in late fall and early winter.

Yesterday, we got a good look at Buzz Williams's squad in 2026, as they squared off against Georgia Tech at Chesapeake Employers Insurance Arena in Catonsville, Maryland.

The result was a fairly dominant 85-70 win for the Terps, where we got a wide look at the newest additions to the team, and it was an impressive showing that offered a glimpse of what's to hopefully come starting in November.

Let's look at a few things that stood out to me in yesterday's victory.

The Defensive Effort Was There From Start To Finish

Last season, the Terps had too many instances where the defense effort didn't feel in sync with the five on the floor, as it should've been. Yesterday, those thoughts were put to rest.

The Maryland defense swarmed the Yellow Jackets, with players pressing up on shooters; rotations were clean and crisp, and the effort was noticeable. It was effective from line to line, and it resembled the style Buzz Williams usually brings to his teams.

The Terps had multiple long, sustained runs in the first half that kept Georgia Tech scoreless or to a few points, allowing them to build a double-digit lead, including a 12-0 run at the end of the first.

Georgia Tech shot 37% from the field, 24% from three, and made only 12 of 20 free throws. Maryland also scored 22 points off 16 Georgia Tech turnovers.

Pharrel Payne Looked Great

Payne finished with 16 points, nine rebounds, two assists, and three steals in 20 minutes of action for the first time since December.

Payne's energy, athleticism, and size were on full display, which contributed to the team's dominant showing. It was good to see him back out there, and he'll be a leader in that locker room.

Maryland outrebounded Georgia Tech 44 to 33, which included 16 offensive rebounds by the Terps. Payne was key to that, and the team struggled a year ago when it lacked frontcourt size.

The Depth Is There

I hate to keep harping on last season, but the Terps' depth this year has me excited about this group's potential. Much of it comes from its incoming 2026 class.

Kaden House was stellar off the bench, chipping in 14 points, shooting 5-of-7 from the field, including both of his three-point attempts, and playing with aggressive physicality on defense that did indeed foul him out.

Adama Tambedou scored 10 points, with two blocks and three rebounds in only 10 minutes of play. Baba Oladotun scored six points, and Austin Brown added five points.

Although he left the contest early with an undisclosed leg injury, Bishop Boswell will bring a defense-first mentality that can wreak havoc in the backcourt with his size and strength.

The Terps put on a great showing, and they'll look to carry it into another exhibition matchup here at College Park on Oct. 18th at 3 p.m.

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