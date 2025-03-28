Report: Maryland basketball could hire more established coach if Kevin Willard walks
Maryland men's basketball was bounced from the NCAA Tournament on Thursday night after it suffered a loss to Florida. Now, all eyes shift to Kevin Willard to see what he's going to do as the head coach of the Terrapins. After the game, Willard was asked about his job at Maryland and he said he didn't know what he was going to do.
"No, I don't know what I'm doing. I'll just be honest with you. I haven't talked to my agent. I haven't talked to my wife. I made a promise to this team that I was going to just focus on this team and that's all I've done. So I haven't talked to anybody. I have an agent. I'm sure he's talking to people because that's what agents like to do. But I don't know."
There are plenty of people who believe Willard will end up at Villanova. With the exit of Athletic Director Damon Evans to SMU, Willard is unsure who his boss is going to be, plus he wants more NIL funds to build Maryland. With so much uncertainly, and little noise over at Villanova, the writing would appear to be on the wall.
If Willard accepts the Wildcats' job, what's next for the Terps? According to college basketball insider, Jeff Goodman, Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams would get involved.
Williams is a two-time SEC Coach of the Year since joining the Aggies. Prior to being named head coach of the Aggies on April 3, 2019, Williams served as head coach at Virginia Tech (5 years, 2014-19), Marquette (6 years, 2008-14) and New Orleans (1 year, 2006-07). His overall record after 17 seasons as a head coach is 348-217 (.616), including a 95-62 (.605) mark at Texas A&M which includes SEC Coach of the Year honors in 2019-20 and 2022-23.
While Willard led Maryland to a Sweet 16 appearance, Williams would be the most established coach the Terrapins have had in awhile. If Willard moves on, Maryland fans would feel great about a potential Williams marriage moving forward.
