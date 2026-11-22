If there was one thing certain on Saturday afternoon at Xfinity Center, it was that the Maryland Terrapins women's basketball team would come away with the win. The No. 18 Terps did just that, controlling the game from the opening tip and winning 109-39 over Morgan State.

Maryland (4-1) has now won its fourth straight game since its opening-season loss to South Carolina in France. The win over Morgan State also marked Maryland's 31st straight win over a non-conference opponent, highlighting its dominance over the past couple of years.

Morgan State now falls to 2-6 on the season.

Maryland's offense had a productive day, as 9 of the 10 players who entered yesterday's contest finished with points. Six players finished scoring in double digits.

Two Terps finished with double-doubles: Oluchi Okanawa (20 points & 10 rebounds) and Mimi Thiero, who came off the bench (14 points & 12 rebounds). Theiro set a new career high in both points and rebounds and recorded her first-ever double-double.

Rainey Welson scored 18 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the three. Jordyn Jackson finished with 15 points and eight rebounds as the reserves played a huge part in the win.

Addi Mack scored 12 points, and Trinity Jones scored 10, rounding out the rest of the group.

The Bears had no answers for the Terps all day, as the Terps put up several dominant runs in the first and second halves, quickly spiraling the game out of hand.

After an early 9-4 lead in the first quarter, Welson made a three-pointer, and Maryland then embarked on a 20-5 run to finish the quarter up 29-9.

In the second quarter, Maryland's defense completely suffocated Morgan State, holding them scoreless. It's a feat that the Terps had never accomplished in program history, setting an impressive new mark. The Bears went 0-of-13 from the floor and 0-of-6 from three, while the Terps scored 24 points and led 53-9 at halftime.

When it was all said and done, the Terps' defense held Morgan State to an abysmal 14-of-61 field goals (22.9%), 4-of-28 from 3-point range (14.2%), and just 11 total free-throw attempts.

Maryland scored 21 points off of the 15 forced turnovers, dominating in the paint with 66 points scored, 45 points from the bench, 30 second-chance points, and 23 fast-break points.

The Terps are now 9-0 all-time against Morgan State, and Saturday was the first matchup at Xfinity Center.

Up Next:

Maryland hosts Monmouth at XFINITY Center on Tuesday at 7 p.m.

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