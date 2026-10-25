Dave Doeren Should Be Squarely on Maryland's Radar After NC State Exit

The news that NC State has moved on from longtime head coach Dave Doeren will immediately spark conversations across college football about where he could land next. While many fans will focus on the opening in Raleigh and who the Wolfpack may hire, I think the more interesting question is what comes next for Doeren. From a Maryland perspective, the answer may be obvious.

In my opinion, Doeren should become one of the top candidates for the Terrapins as the program finds itself in the market for a new head coach. Some coaches are known for producing occasional breakthrough seasons. Others are known for building stable programs that consistently exceed expectations. Throughout most of his career at NC State, Doeren fit into the second category.

After 14 seasons leading the Wolfpack, NC State announced Saturday that it had parted ways with its longtime head coach following a disappointing 3-4 start to the 2026 season and a crushing 31-28 loss to Stanford. The decision closes one of the most stable coaching tenures in the ACC and immediately places one of college football's most experienced coaches on the market.

College football has changed dramatically over the last decade, with roster turnover, NIL, and conference realignment creating challenges for programs outside the sport's elite tier. Yet NC State remained competitive year after year. While the Wolfpack never quite broke through to become a perennial ACC championship contender, they were almost always relevant, difficult to play against, and capable of winning eight or nine games. That level of consistency is something many fan bases take for granted until it's gone.

Five Head Coach Candidates Maryland Should Consider Hiring: https://t.co/Ok6CPMzZLo — Maryland On SI (@TerpsOnSI) October 23, 2026

Doeren's greatest achievement at NC State wasn't a single season or signature victory, but the culture and consistency he built over more than a decade. Since arriving in 2013, he helped turn the Wolfpack into a regular bowl participant and a program that could challenge anyone in the ACC on a given Saturday. That ability to create long-term stability is exactly why schools such as Maryland should view him as a serious candidate if a coaching opportunity arises.

What makes Doeren particularly intriguing for Maryland is that many of the challenges he faced at NC State mirror those facing the Terrapins. Neither school possesses the recruiting advantages of a national powerhouse. Both operate in areas with quality high school talent but must fight larger programs for top prospects. Both need coaches who can evaluate talent, develop players, and maximize resources.

In my view, those are areas where Doeren has consistently excelled.

Maryland's ceiling has always been tied to its ability to keep top DMV talent home while building a roster strong enough to compete in the Big Ten. Doeren has spent years recruiting the Mid-Atlantic and has established relationships throughout Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. The regional familiarity alone would make him a natural fit. Beyond recruiting, his coaching philosophy would translate well to the Big Ten.

The conference is built around physical football, strong offensive and defensive line play, and player development. While every program is looking for explosive offenses and star power, winning in the Big Ten often comes down to toughness and consistency. Those qualities have defined many of Doeren's teams throughout his career. The biggest criticism of Doeren is also the reason some schools should strongly consider him.

Critics point to the lack of a conference championship or a true breakout season at NC State. Those concerns are fair. However, not every coaching hire needs to be a home-run swing. Sometimes the best move is hiring someone who raises a program's floor while still giving it opportunities to chase a higher ceiling.

Can Brian Hartline (USF Head Coach) be the top candidate to replace Mike Locksley? 🤷‍♂️🐢🏈#maryland #Terps #football #bigten — Maryland On SI (@TerpsOnSI) October 23, 2026

If Maryland's goal is sustained bowl appearances, improved player development, and long-term stability, Doeren's resume speaks for itself.

Would he be the splashiest name available? Probably not. Would social media immediately declare it a program-changing hire? Maybe not.

In my opinion, Doeren represents the type of experienced coach who could step into Maryland and immediately provide structure, credibility, and consistency. He knows the region, understands how to recruit it, and has spent more than a decade proving he can keep a Power Four program competitive. Whether Maryland ever gets the opportunity to pursue him remains to be seen. If that opportunity arises, I believe the Terrapins should be among the first programs to pick up the phone.

Sometimes the best coaching candidates aren't the trendy names generating headlines. Sometimes they're the proven program builders who have already demonstrated exactly what they can do. Doeren fits that description, and that's why I think he should be one of Maryland's top targets.

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