IMG Academy Safety Charles Roberts Reaffirms Commitment to Maryland Football

Amid the structural shift in College Park following the midseason dismissal of head coach Mike Locksley, three-star safety Charles Roberts has shut down outside suitors by reaffirming his commitment to Maryland Football. As rival programs across the country scramble to capitalize on the coaching vacancy and raid College Park’s 2027 recruiting board, Roberts' decision to stay the course provides an imperative pillar of stability. Securing the pledge of the highly battle-tested secondary prospect gives the Terrapins a reliable defensive building block as the athletic department navigates a high-stakes transition period.

Player Spotlight: Charles Roberts' Profile & On-Field Impact

IMG Academy defensive back prospect stands out with a strong athletic profile and a rapidly evolving recruitment story. Listed between 6‑0, 180 pounds and 5‑11, 174 pounds, he carries an 88 rating from 247Sports and a 88 Composite, placing him among the top safeties in Florida. He ranks No. 51 at safety and No. 53 in Florida according to 247Sports, while the Composite slots him No. 655 nationally, No. 61 at safety, and No. 54 in Florida.

His recruitment took a major turn in June 2026. After an official visit to Maryland on June 4, he decommitted from North Carolina and committed to Maryland on June 5, then still took a June 12 official visit back to UNC. Holding 21 total offers, including Alabama, Arizona, California, and Louisville, he brings high‑end pedigree and momentum to Maryland’s 2027 class.

In eight games at IMG Academy during his senior season, he delivered a productive and disruptive defensive campaign, finishing with 44 total tackles, 13 solo and 31 assisted, averaging 5.5 stops per game. He added impact plays across multiple categories, including one interception, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, and two pass deflections, showcasing both reliability in run support and timely playmaking in the secondary.

NEW: Maryland safety commit Chuck Roberts remains committed to the Terrapins but is reopening his recruitment, @PeteNakos reports.https://t.co/NSk59RI4qR pic.twitter.com/GFcVEnWBjZ — Rivals (@Rivals) October 22, 2026

Roberts’ tactical profile reflects a well-rounded safety equipped for modern Big Ten pass coverage and run support. Long before sharpening his skills against national competition at IMG Academy, he demonstrated elite defensive radar as a freshman in 2023 at Mission Hills (California) Bishop Alemany, where he racked up an astonishing 104 varsity tackles. That innate nose for the ball carried directly into his senior year in Bradenton, Florida, where his high volume of tackle assists (31) and forced turnovers showcased a player capable of working from two-high safety looks down into the box to clean up run lanes.

Evaluating his fit within College Park's defensive infrastructure, Roberts projects as a versatile, high-IQ backline defender. His experience matching up against top-tier national high school programs equips him to step onto campus ready to process complex zone rotations and pre-snap preps. Reaffirming his pledge locks in a essential secondary piece around whom the incoming coaching staff can structure its defensive backfield.

Recruiting Waves: Rival Raids & Target Flips

The administrative vacancy left by Locksley's exit sparked immediate maneuvers across the national recruiting trail. Opposing staffs have flooded the communication channels of Maryland’s current commit list, seeking to exploit the leadership void and pull away key recruits before a permanent hiring announcement is finalized.

The focal point of these poaching efforts centers on Top247 four-star safety Kenaz Sullivan. Major rival programs are currently executing an aggressive push to flip Sullivan’s pledge, leveraging the uncertainty in College Park to try and pry away one of the premier defensive anchors in Maryland’s class.

The immediate aftermath of the coaching transition has created a clear split between stability at the skill positions and expected movement in the trenches. Three‑star wide receiver Kyren Caldwell, who originally chose Maryland over national powers like Alabama, has publicly reaffirmed his pledge and emphasized that he remains fully committed to enrolling early this spring. On the other side of the ledger, uncertainty around the staff has already produced notable attrition, most prominently the decommitment of three‑star interior offensive lineman Abdus Kone, who has officially reopened his recruitment.

Despite resolute statements from cornerstone commits like Roberts and Caldwell, the remainder of Maryland's 2027 pledge class faces elevated exposure. College football recruiting cycles during coaching changes operate under relentless pressure; until athletic director leadership secures a permanent head coach to establish a defensive and offensive scheme, rival recruiters will continue testing the resolve of every un-signed athlete on the Terrapins' board.

Prior to his departure, Locksley built a high-caliber talent baseline in College Park. Maryland’s 2027 recruiting class stands at roughly 22 hard commits, maintaining a firm national ranking around No. 35 to No. 36 overall.

As Maryland’s administration advances its head coaching search, time is the critical variable. The university operates within a narrow window to name its next head coach, stabilize top-tier defensive commitments like Roberts, and ensure mid-year enrollees like Caldwell complete their onboarding without disruption. Navigating this transition while protecting the program's recruiting footprint will be the definitive first test for the next era of Terrapins football.

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