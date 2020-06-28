Terps in the NFL: Offseason Edition

After a flurry of moves earlier this NFL offseason, we take a look at where each of the 20 former Terps currently sit across the league.

Anthony McFarland, RB for Pittsburgh Steelers

The first Terp to hear his name called in the 2020 NFL Draft, McFarland enters his rookie season in Pittsburgh in a Steelers’ backfield that features James Conner, Jaylen Samuels and Beny Snell. McFarland is one of five former Terps on the Steelers.

Antoine Brooks, SS for Pittsburgh Steelers

The move from linebacker to safety paid off for the three-year starter as Brooks was the second Terp selected in this year’s draft, just one round after McFarland. Brooks led the team with 87 tackles during his senior year and was named Second Team Coaches All-Big Ten in his senior year.

Byron Cowart, DE for New England Patriots

After just one season in College Park, Cowart played sparingly in New England as a rookie and registered a pair of tackles in five appearances. Cowart was drafted in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft after starting all 12 games for Maryland as a senior.

Cavon Walker, DT for Pittsburgh Steelers

The D.C. native signed with Chicago as an undrafted free agent and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs following his rookie season but stole the show during the final season of the XFL when Walker led the league in sacks (4.5) with the New York Guardians. He signed with the Steelers in late March.

Darnell Savage, S for Green Bay Packers

After becoming the first defensive back selected in the 2019 NFL Draft, Savage started in 14 games as the rookie tallied two interceptions and five pass deflections. Savage’s first round selection gave Maryland back-to-back first round picks, with Moore becoming the first receiver selected in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Derwin Gray, OT for Pittsburgh Steelers

The former seventh-round pick started in ten games for the Steelers at left tackle last season, the same position Gray played in College Park. Gray helped pave the way for the Steelers’ rushing attack as a rookie, blocking for a rushing attack that tallied 200 yards or more on the ground in six games.

Sep 22, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore (12) scores a second quarter touchdown against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

DJ Moore, WR for Carolina Panthers

Moore missed just one game last season as he recorded 15 starts for a Panthers offense that went through offensive turmoil. The former three-star recruit proved to be a reliable target for rookie quarterback Kyle Allen as Moore eclipsed 1,000-receiving yards for the first time in his NFL career. He enters 2020 with six touchdowns while just 37 yards short of 2,000 career receiving yards.

Javon Leake, RB for New York Giants

After leading Maryland in rushing as a junior, Leake quickly found a home after the 2020 NFL Draft and will return home to suit up for the New York Giants. Saquon Barkley returns in the backfield as the Giants also signed Dion Lewis this offseason, but Leake can find his role on the team on special teams as he chips away at reps.

JC Jackson, CB for New England Patriots

The former undrafted free agent has found his niche in New England as the Patriots third cornerback, alongside veteran Jason McCourty and Stephon Gilmore. Jackson saw a stark uptick in playing time in the latter half of 2019 heading into the playoffs as he enters year three with eight interceptions. Jackson was tabbed as the most underrated player for the Patriots by both Pro Football Focus and USA Today.

Jermaine Carter, LB for Carolina Panthers

The former fifth-round pick is entering year three with the Panthers, alongside former teammate DJ Moore. After making his first NFL start in Week 16 as a rookie, Carter appeared in every game last season, including five starts, as he registered 12 tackles.

Josh Woods, LB for Chicago Bears

The former two-star recruit made a huge jump from his junior to senior year as he led the defense in tackles, giving him a chance to continue his playing career into the NFL. Chicago signed the former McDonogh standout as Woods appeared in nine games as a rookie.

Keandre Jones, LB for Chicago Bears

After going undrafted, the former Good Counsel standout elected to sign with the Chicago Bears two days after the 2020 Draft. Jones played in all 12 games in his lone season at Maryland and was named both team captain and Honorable Mention All-Big Ten while leading the team with seven sacks and three forced fumbles.

Quinton Jefferson, DT for Buffalo Bills

The former fifth-round pick enters year five of his NFL career alongside his former teammate, Stefon Diggs, after signing a two-year deal with Buffalo in March. After playing sparingly his first season with the Seattle Seahawks, Jefferson signed with the Rams in 2017 before rejoining Seattle in 2018 for three seasons. Jefferson started in 27 of his last 33 games and finished with 51 tackles, 6.5 sacks and two fumble recoveries in his final two seasons with Seattle.

Dec 23, 2018; New Orleans, LA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers free safety Sean Davis (21) returns an interception with New Orleans Saints tight end Josh Hill (89) pursuing in the first quarter at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Chuck Cook-USA TODAY Sports

Sean Davis, S for Washington Redskins

The former second-round pick found himself closer to home this offseason after spending four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Davis signed a one-year, $5 million deal with the Washington this offseason as Davis likely becomes the Redskins’ new starting safety in 2020.

Stefon Diggs, WR for Buffalo Bills

After posting over 4,500 receiving yards and 30 touchdowns in his five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Diggs was traded to the Buffalo Bills prior to the 2020 Draft where he’ll pair up with second year quarterback Josh Allen and running back Devin Singletary. Diggs will hope to be the boost to vault the Bills to win their first division title since 1995.

Tino Ellis, CB for New Orleans Saints

After signing with Maryland initially as a wide receiver, Ellis quickly made to the defensive side of the ball as the initially raw cornerback showed strong development year-over-year. Ellis signed with the New Orleans Saints following this year’s draft, reconnecting with his senior year cornerbacks coach Cory Robinson.

Trey Edmunds, RB for Pittsburgh Steelers

Edmunds saw an uptick in reps in 2019 as the Steelers adapted to the loss of James Conner during the regular season. Edmunds enters year three with Pittsburgh after signing with the Saints as an undrafted free agent in 2017.

Dec 29, 2019; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Ty Johnson (31) carries the ball as Green Bay Packers free safety Darnell Savage (26) defends during the first quarter at Ford Field. Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

Ty Johnson, RB for Detroit Lions

The former two-star recruit is a prime example of a recruiting outperforming perceived expectations as he thrived in his four years with his explosiveness. Johnson was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft and played in all but one game as a rookie, helping replace Kerryon Johnson while injured, as he tallied 273 rushing yards and 109 receiving yards.

Tyler Mabry, TE for Seattle Seahawks

The Seahawks signed Mabry shortly after the NFL Draft, opting for Seattle over Atlanta according to the Baltimore Sun, where the blocking tight end will get a chance to impress head coach Pete Carroll. Mabry tallied 155 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 13 catches and was one of five players to start all twelve games.

Yannick Ngakoue, OLB for Jacksonville Jaguars

Ngakoue was the subject of trade rumors seemingly all offseason but still finds himself on the Jaguars as the front office works through a trade demand. He’s now entering a contract year after posting 37.5 sacks in his first four years, proving himself among the nation’s next crop of elite edge rushers.