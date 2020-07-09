AllTerrapins
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Big Ten Announces Conference-Only Schedule for Fall Sports

AhmedGhafir

News emerged out of the Big Ten today that the conference could move ahead with a conference-only slate, the conference announced in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

"To that end, the Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports. Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic," the Big Ten said in a statement.

For Maryland football, that means that home games against Towson and Northern Illinois would be scrapped while the rekindling of the bad blood in a Week Three matchup between Maryland and West Virginia would likely have to wait until 2021.

The tentative format still gives Maryland five home games (Minnesota, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Ohio State, Michigan State) compared to four road games (Indiana, Northwestern, Michigan, Penn State) as coaches adjust to the evolving measure, though the Big Ten could move to a ten-game format as they work on scheduling just weeks away.

Under the current format, Maryland would begin their season with a home game against Minnesota before consecutive road matchups against Indiana and Northwestern.

What remains uncertain is when the season actually kicks off as the season was slated to begin on September 5. Last month, the NCAA approved an updated six-week practice schedule as programs navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic to maintain optimism for an on-time start to the season, which means teams that begin in Week One are allowed to begin fall camp on August 7. The NCAA did announce that "summer athletic activities will continue to be voluntary in all sports currently permitted to engage in such activities," while also confirming any athletes that sit out will "continue to have their scholarship honored by their institution and will remain in good standing with the team."

The Big Ten is the first Power Five conference to take such a stand as schools across the country remain cautiously optimistic for the season, but the conference added "we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate."

With the latest news, there remains buzz that the Big Ten could add one game to create a ten-game slate, giving Maryland potential matchups against Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska and Purdue to round out the schedule.

With more details to follow "at a later date", below is Maryland’s current schedule with original dates:

2020 schedule:

October 3: Minnesota @ Maryland

October 10: Maryland @ Indiana

October 17: Maryland @ Northwestern

October 24: Wisconsin @ Maryland

October 31: Rutgers @ Maryland

November 7: Maryland @ Michigan

November 14: Ohio State @ Maryland

November 21: Maryland @ Penn State

November 28: Michigan State @ Maryland

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Big Ten expected to announce...

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Elite DeMatha Linebacker Greg Penn Sets Commitment Date

The chase for four-star linebacker Greg Penn is drawing to a close.

AhmedGhafir

by

Papi Chulo

Ranking Maryland's Football Recruiting Needs

Which positions can Maryland focus on to close the 2021 cycle?

AhmedGhafir

by

Papi Chulo

Wednesday Football Recruiting Roundup

Latest football recruiting news after a busy Wednesday

AhmedGhafir

by

Papi Chulo

All Terrapins Radio: Episode Three with Former Maryland & NFL Linebacker Shawne Merriman

Former Maryland and eight-year NFL vet Shawne Merriman joins us on the latest edition of All Terrapins Radio in a wide-ranging interview.

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

St. Frances Defensive End Updates Commitment, Development During Quarantine

Big season ahead for defensive end Zion Shockley

AhmedGhafir

by

Terps97

Ivy league decision for fall sports...

AhmedGhafir

St. Frances Linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson Sets Commitment Time

Can the Terps close on an elite in-state product?

AhmedGhafir

by

AhmedGhafir

Terp Profiles: Rising Playmakers in the Secondary

Four emerging cornerbacks set to build off experience heading into 2020

AhmedGhafir

by

Terps97

First Power Five Offer in for Electric Local Athlete

Milford Mill athlete Rishon Holmes adds an offer from Maryland on Monday

AhmedGhafir

by

jsm1021