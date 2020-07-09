News emerged out of the Big Ten today that the conference could move ahead with a conference-only slate, the conference announced in a statement on Wednesday afternoon.

"To that end, the Big Ten Conference announced today that if the Conference is able to participate in fall sports (men’s and women’s cross country, field hockey, football, men’s and women’s soccer, and women’s volleyball) based on medical advice, it will move to Conference-only schedules in those sports. Details for these sports will be released at a later date, while decisions on sports not listed above will continue to be evaluated. By limiting competition to other Big Ten institutions, the Conference will have the greatest flexibility to adjust its own operations throughout the season and make quick decisions in real-time based on the most current evolving medical advice and the fluid nature of the pandemic," the Big Ten said in a statement.

For Maryland football, that means that home games against Towson and Northern Illinois would be scrapped while the rekindling of the bad blood in a Week Three matchup between Maryland and West Virginia would likely have to wait until 2021.

The tentative format still gives Maryland five home games (Minnesota, Wisconsin, Rutgers, Ohio State, Michigan State) compared to four road games (Indiana, Northwestern, Michigan, Penn State) as coaches adjust to the evolving measure, though the Big Ten could move to a ten-game format as they work on scheduling just weeks away.

Under the current format, Maryland would begin their season with a home game against Minnesota before consecutive road matchups against Indiana and Northwestern.

What remains uncertain is when the season actually kicks off as the season was slated to begin on September 5. Last month, the NCAA approved an updated six-week practice schedule as programs navigated through the COVID-19 pandemic to maintain optimism for an on-time start to the season, which means teams that begin in Week One are allowed to begin fall camp on August 7. The NCAA did announce that "summer athletic activities will continue to be voluntary in all sports currently permitted to engage in such activities," while also confirming any athletes that sit out will "continue to have their scholarship honored by their institution and will remain in good standing with the team."

The Big Ten is the first Power Five conference to take such a stand as schools across the country remain cautiously optimistic for the season, but the conference added "we are also prepared not to play in order to ensure the health, safety and wellness of our student-athletes should the circumstances so dictate."

With the latest news, there remains buzz that the Big Ten could add one game to create a ten-game slate, giving Maryland potential matchups against Illinois, Iowa, Nebraska and Purdue to round out the schedule.

With more details to follow "at a later date", below is Maryland’s current schedule with original dates:

2020 schedule:

October 3: Minnesota @ Maryland

October 10: Maryland @ Indiana

October 17: Maryland @ Northwestern

October 24: Wisconsin @ Maryland

October 31: Rutgers @ Maryland

November 7: Maryland @ Michigan

November 14: Ohio State @ Maryland

November 21: Maryland @ Penn State

November 28: Michigan State @ Maryland