CBS Sports Names Maryland DB Messiah Delhomme As A Breakout Candidate In 2026

The Maryland Terrapins football team enters the upcoming 2026 College Football season looking to build on back-to-back 4-8 overall seasons. Maryland has key pieces on both offense and defense, which could lead to some exciting results on the field. Head Coach Mike Locksley's recruiting this year ranks 52nd overall, 43rd composite, and 62nd in transfers according to 247Sports.

CBS Sports recently tabbed sophomore defensive back Messiah Delhomme as a potential breakout candidate during the 2026 season for the Terps, stating:

“He's someone those around the Maryland program believe will be a huge contributor as a sophomore. ‘He's definitely got a shot to be a future NFL guy,’ a source said.”

Maryland safety Messiah Delhomme tabbed as breakout candidate by CBS Sports:



“He's someone those around the Maryland program believe will be a huge contributor as a sophomore. ‘He's definitely got a shot to be a future NFL guy,’ a source said.” pic.twitter.com/AP9w4VEb8L — Inside Maryland Sports (@Terrapins247) July 2, 2026

Delhomme, a 6-foot-2 safety, was a four-star recruit out of Newport News, Virginia, ranked as the 24th-best safety in the 2025 class and the ninth-best player in Virginia by 247Sports.

He visited Maryland back in June of 2024, committing to the program nearly a month-and-a-half later and officially signing on in December.

The Terps beat out in-conference teams such as Ohio State, Penn State, and Michigan, as well as the likes of Alabama, which made an early offer for the services of Delhomme.

In Delhomme's freshman season last year, he made an appearance in all 12 games and made one start, posting:

27 solo tackles &12 assisted tackles (39 total tackles), one tackle for loss, one interception, four pass deflections, one fumble recovery, and two blocks. While also returning two punts for 30 yards.

Last season, Delhomme had to battle for playing time behind a crowded defensive back room that featured a lot of talented players ahead of him on the depth chart. But when out on the field, he made the most of every appearance he had.

Delhomme was great on special teams, blocking kicks, getting through blockers, and making tackles on the returners. It allowed him to get more reps on the defensive side in the backfield throughout the year, where he flashed his athleticism and speed.

Delhomme plays with a physicality in the backfield that brings constant energy to the room and out on the field. With the departure of Jalen Huskey to the NFL Draft, it's not a crazy prediction to think Delhomme could fill his role and become a key staple apart of this young, talented group helmed by Ted Monachino.

In the end, don't be surprised if Delhomme's name comes up a lot in 2026 and even climbs the ranks to become one of the best safeties in the Big Ten conference.

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