Todd McShay Raves About Terps QB Malik Washington After Manning Passing Academy

NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay’s latest evaluation has put Maryland quarterback Malik Washington squarely in the national spotlight. After watching Washington spin it at the Manning Passing Academy, McShay didn’t hold back, praising the Terps signal-caller as the most naturally gifted thrower on the field. His standout remark, “Nobody had his arm,” captured just how impressed he was with Washington’s velocity, touch, and effortless deep-ball ability.

For Maryland fans and NFL draft watchers alike, it’s another sign that Washington’s rise is gaining real traction heading into the season.

Washington enters 2026 with a rare opportunity. He can take an already historic freshman season and elevate it into the type of sophomore leap that transforms a promising young quarterback into a legitimate NFL Draft riser. Washington's 2025 campaign wasn’t just productive. It was foundational. Starting all 12 games as a true freshman, Washington delivered nearly 3,000 passing yards, 273 completions, and 17 touchdowns, rewriting Maryland’s freshman record book and placing himself among the most efficient first-year quarterbacks the Big Ten has seen in the past decade. That level of early command gives him a platform few young passers ever get, and it sets the stage for what scouts will be watching closely in 2026.

To raise his draft stock, Washington’s next step is proving that his freshman success wasn’t simply a flash of early talent, but the beginning of a sustained upward trajectory. The arm talent McShay praised at the Manning Passing Academy (“Nobody had his arm”) is already a differentiator. What evaluators want to see now is how he layers that physical ability with growth in anticipation, defensive recognition, and situational mastery. If Washington shows he can consistently win before the snap, manipulate defenders with his eyes, and maintain his poise under pressure, he’ll begin checking the developmental boxes that separate college stars from future pros.

NFL Draft analyst Todd McShay spotlights #Terps QB Malik Washington after watching him at the Manning Passing Academy



“Nobody had his arm” pic.twitter.com/vsmZLL17lQ — Inside the Black & Gold (@Insideblackgold) June 30, 2026

Another key area is efficiency. Washington’s freshman numbers were impressive, but improving his touchdown-to-interception ratio, red-zone execution, and third‑down consistency will be critical. NFL teams value quarterbacks who elevate their offenses in high‑leverage moments, and Washington already demonstrated flashes of that in 2025. Turning those flashes into weekly reliability will accelerate his rise. With nearly 3,000 yards already under his belt, a jump into the 3,500–4,000 yard range, paired with stronger scoring production, would signal that he’s evolving from a talented freshman into a system-driving quarterback.

Leadership growth will also play a major role. Washington was thrust into the starting job as a freshman and now he has the chance to command the locker room, set the tone for Maryland’s offense, and show scouts he can be the face of a program. Quarterbacks who demonstrate maturity, accountability, and the ability to elevate teammates often climb draft boards faster than those who rely solely on physical traits. His experience as a Manning Passing Academy counselor already hints at that emerging leadership profile.

Washington enters the 2026 season positioned to climb quickly within the Big Ten quarterback hierarchy, and the path for him to do so is clearer than most young passers in the conference. After a true freshman year that already placed him among Maryland’s all‑time single‑season leaders, Washington has the statistical foundation, physical traits, and developmental runway to emerge as one of the league’s top signal-callers.

At minimum, Washington projects as a top‑5 Big Ten quarterback heading into 2026. His production alone places him in that tier, elite completion volume, and poise that belied his age. Few returning quarterbacks in the conference can match that combination of early experience and upward trajectory. With Maryland returning key pieces around him and Washington expected to take a natural sophomore jump, he should comfortably sit in the upper third of the conference.

Maryland 4-star commit Malik Washington | d1sportsnet.com

The highest-end projection is that Washington could push into the top‑2 range by season’s end if everything clicks. That would require a major statistical jump, improved situational mastery, and Maryland taking a step forward as a team. iven his historic freshman season, elite arm traits, and rapid development curve, it’s not an unrealistic ceiling.

If Washington builds on his historic 2025 season with improved decision-making, expanded mastery of the offense, and continued flashes of elite arm talent, he’ll position himself as one of the most intriguing young quarterbacks in college football. The foundation is already laid, now he has the chance to turn early promise into undeniable NFL potential.

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